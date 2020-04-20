Continued Cloud Revenue Growth; Gross Margin Expansion; Strong Balance Sheet and Liquidity Position
IBM (NYSE:IBM) today announced first-quarter 2020 earnings results.
"IBM remains focused on helping our clients adapt to the immediate challenges of the COVID-19 pandemic, while we continue to enable them to shift their mission-critical workloads to hybrid cloud and expand their use of AI to help transform their operations," said Arvind Krishna, IBM chief executive officer. "Our first-quarter performance in cloud is a reflection of the trust clients place in IBM's technology and expertise today, and positions us to continue building an enduring hybrid cloud platform for the future."
Highlights for the first quarter include:
- GAAP EPS from continuing operations of $1.31
- Operating (non-GAAP) EPS of $1.84
- Revenue of $17.6 billion, down 3.4 percent (up 0.1 percent adjusting for divested businesses and currency)
-- Cloud Cognitive Software up 5 percent (up 7 percent adjusting for currency)
-- Systems up 3 percent (up 4 percent adjusting for currency)
-- Global Business Services flat (up 1 percent adjusting for currency)
- Total cloud revenue of $5.4 billion, up 19 percent (up 23 percent adjusting for divested businesses and currency)
-- Cloud revenue of $22 billion over last 12 months, up 13 percent (up 16 percent adjusting for divested businesses and currency)
- Red Hat revenue, up 18 percent (up 20 percent adjusting for currency), normalized for historical comparability
- GAAP gross profit margin up 90 basis points; Operating (non-GAAP) gross profit margin up 150 basis points
- Net cash from operating activities of $14.5 billion and free cash flow of $11.6 billion, over the last 12 months
- IBM is withdrawing its full-year 2020 guidance in light of the current COVID-19 crisis. The company will reassess this position based on the clarity of the macroeconomic recovery at the end of the second quarter.
FIRST QUARTER 2020
Results Reflect the Impact of Items Related to
the Red Hat Acquisition Closed in July 2019
Pre-tax
Gross
Diluted
Net
Pre-tax
Income/(Loss)
Profit
EPS
Income
Income/(Loss)
Margin
Margin
GAAP from Continuing Operations
1.31
1.2B
0.0B
(0.3)
45.1
Year/Year
(26)
(26)
(103)
(10.6)
Pts
0.9
Pts
Operating (Non-GAAP)
1.84
1.6B
0.7B
3.9
46.2
Year/Year
(18)
(18)
(69)
(8.4)
Pts
1.5
Pts
"Our recurring revenue stream, continued gross profit margin expansion and strong balance sheet and liquidity position remain stabilizing elements in an unprecedented business climate," said James Kavanaugh, IBM senior vice president and chief financial officer. "We've taken actions within our business to provide the necessary flexibility and operating efficiency for the current environment."
Cash Flow and Balance Sheet
In the first quarter, the company generated net cash from operating activities of $4.5 billion, or $2.1 billion excluding Global Financing receivables. IBM's free cash flow was $1.4 billion. The company returned $1.4 billion to shareholders in dividends.
IBM ended the first quarter with $12.0 billion of cash on hand which includes marketable securities. Debt, including Global Financing debt of $22.3 billion, totaled $64.3 billion down $8.7 billion since the end of the second-quarter 2019.
Segment Results for First Quarter
- Cloud Cognitive Software (includes Cloud Data Platforms which includes Red Hat; Cognitive Applications; and Transaction Processing Platforms) - revenues of $5.2 billion, up 5 percent (up 7 percent adjusting for currency), with growth in Cloud Data Platforms, up 32 percent (up 34 percent adjusting for currency) led by Red Hat.
- Global Business Services (includes Consulting, Application Management and Global Process Services) - revenues of $4.1 billion, flat year-to-year (up 1 percent adjusting for currency), with growth in Consulting, up 4 percent (up 5 percent adjusting for currency); gross profit margin up 100 basis points.
- Global Technology Services (includes Infrastructure Cloud Services and Technology Support Services) revenues of $6.5 billion, down 6 percent (down 4 percent adjusting for currency); gross profit margin up 30 basis points.
- Systems (includes Systems Hardware and Operating Systems Software) - revenues of $1.4 billion, up 3 percent (up 4 percent adjusting for currency), led by IBM Z, up 59 percent (up 61 percent adjusting for currency) and Storage Systems revenue up 18 percent (up 19 percent adjusting for currency); gross profit margin up 410 basis points.
- Global Financing (includes financing and used equipment sales) - revenues of $299 million, down 26 percent (down 25 percent adjusting for currency); revenue reflects the wind-down of OEM commercial financing; gross profit margin up 580 basis points.
Pre-Tax Income and Tax Rate
Pre-tax income was impacted by charges of approximately $0.9 billion, predominantly related to structural actions to improve competitiveness in Global Technology Services. IBM's reported GAAP and operating (non-GAAP) tax rates for the first quarter include the effect of a non-cash discrete tax benefit, associated with the intercompany transfer of intellectual property, which more than offsets the charges for those structural actions.
Forward-Looking and Cautionary Statements
Except for the historical information and discussions contained herein, statements contained in this release may constitute forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements are based on the company's current assumptions regarding future business and financial performance. These statements involve a number of risks, uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual results to differ materially, including, but not limited to, the following: a downturn in economic environment and client spending budgets; the company's failure to meet growth and productivity objectives; a failure of the company's innovation initiatives; damage to the company's reputation; risks from investing in growth opportunities; failure of the company's intellectual property portfolio to prevent competitive offerings and the failure of the company to obtain necessary licenses; cybersecurity and data privacy considerations; fluctuations in financial results; impact of local legal, economic, political and health conditions; adverse effects from environmental matters, tax matters and the company's pension plans; ineffective internal controls; the company's use of accounting estimates; impairment of the company's goodwill or amortizable intangible assets; the company's ability to attract and retain key employees and its reliance on critical skills; impacts of relationships with critical suppliers; product quality issues; impacts of business with government clients; currency fluctuations and customer financing risks; impact of changes in market liquidity conditions and customer credit risk on receivables; reliance on third party distribution channels and ecosystems; the company's ability to successfully manage acquisitions, alliances and dispositions, including integration challenges, failure to achieve objectives, the assumption of liabilities, and higher debt levels; legal proceedings and investigatory risks; risk factors related to IBM securities; and other risks, uncertainties and factors discussed in the company's Form 10-Qs, Form 10-K and in the company's other filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) or in materials incorporated therein by reference. Any forward-looking statement in this release speaks only as of the date on which it is made. Except as required by law, the company assumes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements.
Presentation of Information in this Press Release
In an effort to provide investors with additional information regarding the company's results as determined by generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP), the company has also disclosed in this press release the following non-GAAP information, which management believes provides useful information to investors:
IBM results
- adjusting for currency (i.e., at constant currency);
- total revenue and cloud revenue adjusting for divested businesses and currency;
- revenue for Red Hat normalized for historical comparability;
- presenting operating (non-GAAP) earnings per share amounts and related income statement items;
- adjusting for free cash flow;
- net cash from operating activities, excluding Global Financing receivables.
The rationale for management's use of these non-GAAP measures is included in Exhibit 99.2 in the Form 8-K that includes this press release and is being submitted today to the SEC.
Conference Call and Webcast
IBM's regular quarterly earnings conference call is scheduled to begin at 5:00 p.m. EDT, today. The Webcast may be accessed via a link at http://www.ibm.com/investor/events/earnings/1q20.html. Presentation charts will be available shortly before the Webcast.
Financial Results Below (certain amounts may not add due to use of rounded numbers; percentages presented are calculated from the underlying whole-dollar amounts).
INTERNATIONAL BUSINESS MACHINES CORPORATION
COMPARATIVE FINANCIAL RESULTS
(Unaudited; Dollars in millions except per share amounts)
Three Months Ended
March 31,
2020
2019
REVENUE
Cloud Cognitive Software
5,238
4,967
Global Business Services
4,136
4,155
Global Technology Services
6,467
6,875
Systems
1,368
1,328
Global Financing
299
406
Other
62
451
TOTAL REVENUE
17,571
18,182
GROSS PROFIT
7,922
8,043
GROSS PROFIT MARGIN
Cloud Cognitive Software
75.4
75.6
Global Business Services
27.2
26.2
Global Technology Services
34.0
33.7
Systems
50.2
46.2
Global Financing
40.7
34.9
TOTAL GROSS PROFIT MARGIN
45.1
44.2
EXPENSE AND OTHER INCOME
S,G&A
5,955
4,691
R,D&E
1,625
1,433
Intellectual property and custom development income
(116
(101
Other (income) and expense
182
(73
Interest expense
326
210
TOTAL EXPENSE AND OTHER INCOME
7,972
6,160
INCOME/(LOSS) FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS
BEFORE INCOME TAXES
(49
1,883
Pre-tax margin
(0.3
10.4
Provision for (Benefit from) income taxes
(1,226
289
Effective tax rate
NM
15.4
INCOME FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS
1,176
1,593
DISCONTINUED OPERATIONS
Income (Loss) from discontinued operations, net of taxes
(1
(2
NET INCOME
1,175
1,591
EARNINGS (LOSS) PER SHARE OF COMMON STOCK
Assuming Dilution
Continuing Operations
1.31
1.78
Discontinued Operations
0.00
0.00
TOTAL
1.31
1.78
Basic
Continuing Operations
1.32
1.79
Discontinued Operations
0.00
0.00
TOTAL
1.32
1.79
WEIGHTED-AVERAGE NUMBER OF COMMON SHARES OUTSTANDING (M's)
Assuming Dilution
895.0
893.9
Basic
888.0
889.6
_____________________________
Recast to conform with 2020 presentation.
NM Not Meaningful
INTERNATIONAL BUSINESS MACHINES CORPORATION
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEET
(Unaudited)
At
At
March 31,
December 31,
(Dollars in Millions)
2020
2019
ASSETS:
Current Assets:
Cash and cash equivalents
11,218
8,172
Restricted cash
152
141
Marketable securities
647
696
Notes and accounts receivable trade, net
6,927
7,870
Short-term financing receivables, net
12,126
14,192
Other accounts receivable, net
1,616
1,733
Inventories
1,786
1,619
Deferred costs
1,948
1,896
Prepaid expenses and other current assets
2,509
2,101
Total Current Assets
38,931
38,420
Property, plant and equipment, net
9,626
10,010
Operating right-of-use assets, net
4,871
4,996
Long-term financing receivables, net
7,708
8,712
Prepaid pension assets
6,933
6,865
Deferred costs
2,459
2,472
Deferred taxes
8,782
5,182
Goodwill
57,517
58,222
Intangibles, net
14,666
15,235
Investments and sundry assets
1,911
2,074
Total Assets
153,403
152,186
LIABILITIES:
Current Liabilities:
Taxes
2,348
2,839
Short-term debt
11,642
8,797
Accounts payable
4,172
4,896
Deferred income
13,377
12,026
Operating lease liabilities
1,327
1,380
Other liabilities
7,806
7,763
Total Current Liabilities
40,673
37,701
Long-term debt
52,685
54,102
Retirement related obligations
16,474
17,142
Deferred income
3,769
3,851
Operating lease liabilities
3,799
3,879
Other liabilities
15,874
14,526
Total Liabilities
133,275
131,202
EQUITY:
IBM Stockholders' Equity:
Common stock
56,092
55,895
Retained earnings
162,626
162,954
Treasury stock at cost
(169,437
(169,413
Accumulated other comprehensive income/(loss)
(29,283
(28,597
Total IBM Stockholders' Equity
19,999
20,841
Noncontrolling interests
129
144
Total Equity
20,128
20,985
Total Liabilities and Equity
153,403
152,186
INTERNATIONAL BUSINESS MACHINES CORPORATION
CASH FLOW ANALYSIS
(Unaudited)
Three Months Ended
Trailing Twelve Months
March 31,
Ended March 31,
(Dollars in Millions)
2020
2019
2020
Net Cash Provided by Operating Activities per GAAP:
4,476
4,759
14,487
Less: change in Global Financing (GF) Receivables
2,381
2,458
415
Capital Expenditures, Net
(737
(614
(2,493
Free Cash Flow
1,358
1,688
11,579
Acquisitions
(13
(1
(32,642
Divestitures
26
33
1,069
Dividends
(1,440
(1,397
(5,749
Share Repurchase
(920
(441
Non-GF Debt
3,503
5,890
20,405
Other (includes GF Net Receivables and GF Debt)
(426
629
(346
Change in Cash, Cash Equivalents, Restricted Cash and Short-term Marketable Securities
3,008
5,922
(6,127
INTERNATIONAL BUSINESS MACHINES CORPORATION
CASH FLOW
(Unaudited)
Three Months Ended
March 31,
(Dollars in Millions)
2020
2019
Net Income from Operations
1,175
1,591
Depreciation/Amortization of Intangibles
1,635
1,446
Stock-based Compensation
189
113
Working Capital Other
(905
(848
Global Financing A/R
2,381
2,458
Net Cash Provided by Operating Activities
4,476
4,759
Capital Expenditures, net of payments proceeds
(737
(614
Divestitures, net of cash transferred
26
33
Acquisitions, net of cash acquired
(13
(1
Marketable Securities Other Investments, net
(178
(271
Net Cash Provided by (Used in) Investing Activities
(902
(853
Debt, net of payments proceeds
1,356
4,232
Dividends
(1,440
(1,397
Common Stock Repurchases
(920
Common Stock Transactions Other
(31
(51
Net Cash Provided by (Used in) Financing Activities
(115
1,863
Effect of Exchange Rate changes on Cash
(403
(102
Net Change in Cash, Cash Equivalents and Restricted Cash
3,057
5,668
INTERNATIONAL BUSINESS MACHINES CORPORATION
SEGMENT DATA
(Unaudited)
Three Months Ended March 31, 2020
Cloud &
Global
Global
Cognitive
Business
Technology
Global
(Dollars in Millions)
Software
Services
Services
Systems
Financing
Revenue
External
5,238
4,136
6,467
1,368
299
Internal
813
46
294
148
212
Total Segment Revenue
6,052
4,183
6,761
1,516
511
Pre-tax Income (Loss) from Continuing Operations
933
271
(178
(217
194
Pre-tax margin
15.4
6.5
(2.6
(14.3
37.9
Change YTY Revenue External
5.5
(0.5
(5.9
3.0
(26.2
Change YTY Revenue External @constant currency
6.8
0.9
(4.0
4.1
(24.9
Three Months Ended March 31, 2019
Cloud &
Global
Global
Cognitive
Business
Technology
Global
(Dollars in Millions)
Software*
Services*
Services
Systems
Financing
Revenue
External
4,967
4,155
6,875
1,328
406
Internal
841
74
290
163
300
Total Segment Revenue
5,808
4,229
7,164
1,491
706
Pre-tax Income (Loss) from Continuing Operations
1,785
298
275
(202
288
Pre-tax margin
30.7
7.0
3.8
(13.5
40.8
_________________________
INTERNATIONAL BUSINESS MACHINES CORPORATION
U.S. GAAP TO OPERATING (Non-GAAP) RESULTS RECONCILIATION
(Unaudited; Dollars in millions except per share amounts)
Three Months Ended March 31, 2020
Continuing Operations
Acquisition-
Retirement-
Tax
Related
Related
Reform
Operating
GAAP
Adjustments*
Adjustments**
Impacts
(Non-GAAP)
Gross Profit
7,922
188
8,110
Gross Profit Margin
45.1
1.1
Pts
46.2
S,G&A
5,955
(285
5,670
R,D&E
1,625
1,625
Other (Income) Expense
182
(1
(264
(83
Interest Expense
326
326
Total Expense Other (Income)
7,972
(285
(264
7,422
Pre-tax Income/(Loss) from Continuing Operations
(49
473
264
688
Pre-tax Income/(Loss) Margin from Continuing Operations
(0.3
2.7
Pts
1.5
Pts
3.9
Provision for (Benefit from) Income Taxes***
(1,226
102
14
149
(961
Income from Continuing Operations
1,176
371
250
(149
1,649
Income Margin from Continuing Operations
6.7
2.1
Pts
1.4
Pts
(0.8
Pts
9.4
Diluted Earnings (Loss) Per Share: Continuing Operations
1.31
0.42
0.28
(0.17
1.84
Three Months Ended March 31, 2019
Continuing Operations
Acquisition-
Retirement-
Tax
Related
Related
Reform
Operating
GAAP
Adjustments*
Adjustments**
Impacts
(Non-GAAP)
Gross Profit
8,043
76
8,119
Gross Profit Margin
44.2
0.4
Pts
44.7
S,G&A
4,691
(124
4,566
R,D&E
1,433
1,433
Other (Income) Expense
(73
23
(138
(187
Interest Expense
210
(36
174
Total Expense Other (Income)
6,160
(137
(138
5,886
Pre-tax Income/(Loss) from Continuing Operations
1,883
212
138
2,233
Pre-tax Income/(Loss) Margin from Continuing Operations
10.4
1.2
Pts
0.8
Pts
12.3
Provision for (Benefit from) Income Taxes***
289
49
26
(141
224
Effective Tax Rate
15.4
0.7
Pts
0.2
Pts
(6.3
Pts
10.0
Income from Continuing Operations
1,593
164
111
141
2,009
Income Margin from Continuing Operations
8.8
0.9
Pts
0.6
Pts
0.8
Pts
11.0
Diluted Earnings (Loss) Per Share: Continuing Operations
1.78
0.18
0.13
0.16
2.25
|_________________________
Includes amortization of purchased intangible assets, in process R&D, transaction costs, applicable restructuring and related expenses, tax charges related to acquisition integration and pre-closing charges, such as financing costs.
Includes amortization of prior service costs, interest cost, expected return on plan assets, amortized actuarial gains/losses, the impacts of any plan curtailments/settlements and pension insolvency costs and other costs.
Tax impact on operating (non-GAAP) pre-tax income from continuing operations is calculated under the same accounting principles applied to the As Reported pre-tax income under ASC 740, which employs an annual effective tax rate method to the results.The effective tax rate is not displayed as the calculated rate for the three months ended March 31, 2020 is not meaningful.
INTERNATIONAL BUSINESS MACHINES CORPORATION
U.S. GAAP TO OPERATING (Non-GAAP) RESULTS RECONCILIATION
(Unaudited; Dollars in millions except per share amounts)
Three Months Ended
Trailing Twelve Months Ended
March 31, 2020
March 31, 2020
Change YTY
Change YTY
Revenue Adjusting for Divested Businesses and Currency
Cloud
Total IBM
Cloud
Revenue as reported
18.8
(3.4
13.2
Impact from divested businesses
2.4
Pts
1.9
Pts
1.5
Pts
Currency impact
1.8
Pts
1.5
Pts
1.6
Pts
Revenue adjusting for divested businesses and currency (non-GAAP)
23.0
0.1
16.4
Three Months Ended
Change
Red Hat Revenue, Normalized for Historical Comparability
March 31, 2020
March 31, 2019
YTY
YTY
Red Hat revenue as reported in IBM consolidated results (1)
719
Add: Red Hat revenue prior to acquisition (2)
900
Add: Purchase accounting deferred revenue and intercompany adjustments (3)
347
Red Hat revenue, normalized for historical comparability (non-GAAP)
1,066
900
18
20
(1) Represents GAAP revenue as reported by IBM, which is included in the Cloud Cognitive Software segment.
(2) Revenue for the three months ended March 31, 2019 represents pre-acquisition Red Hat standalone revenue and is included for comparative purposes.
(3) Represents the first-quarter 2020 impact of the deferred revenue purchase accounting adjustment and adjustments to add back revenue which was eliminated for sales between Red Hat and IBM. This line represents revenue that would have been recognized by Red Hat under GAAP if the acquisition had not occurred, but was not recognized by IBM due to purchase accounting and intercompany adjustments.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200420005867/en/
Contacts:
IBM
Edward Barbini, 914-499-6565
barbini@us.ibm.com
John Bukovinsky, 732-618-3531
jbuko@us.ibm.com