BGC Partners' First Quarter 2020 Financial Results Announcement To Be Issued Prior To Market Open On Tuesday, May 5, 2020

Conference call scheduled for the same day at 10:00 a.m. ET

NEW YORK, April 20, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- BGC Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ: BGCP) ("BGC"), a leading global brokerage and financial technology company, today announced the details regarding its first quarter 2020 financial results conference call. This call will take place on Tuesday, May 5, 2020 at 10:00 a.m. ET.

BGC plans to issue an advisory press release regarding the availability of its consolidated quarterly financial results by 8:00 a.m. ET on Tuesday, May 5, 2020. BGC's advisory release will notify the public that a full-text financial results press release will be accessible at any of the following pages:

http://ir.bgcpartners.com (a PDF version and Excel financial tables)



http://ir.bgcpartners.com/news-releases (a PDF version and Excel financial tables)



http://bgcpartners.com/category/bgc-releases/ (PDF only)

BGC will host a conference call on Tuesday, May 5, 2020 at 10:00 a.m. ET to discuss its results.

A webcast replay of the conference call is expected to be accessible at http://ir.bgcpartners.com within 24 hours of the live call and will be available for 365 days following the call. Additionally, call participants may dial in with the following information:

LIVE CALL:

Date - Start Time: 5/5/2020 at 10:00 a.m. ET U.S. Dial In: 1-844-309-0609 International Dial In: 1-574-990-9937 Passcode: 273-7429



REPLAY:

Available From - To: 5/5/2020 1:00 p.m. ET - 5/12/2020 1:00 p.m. ET U.S. Dial In: 1-855-859-2056 International Dial In: 1-404-537-3406 Passcode: 273-7429

About BGC Partners, Inc.

BGC Partners is a leading global brokerage and financial technology company. BGC's offerings include fixed income securities, interest rate swaps, foreign exchange, equities, equity derivatives, credit derivatives, commodities, futures, and structured products. BGC provides a wide range of services, including trade execution, broker-dealer services, clearing, trade compression, post trade, information, and other services to a broad range of financial and non-financial institutions. Through brands including Fenics, BGC Trader, Capitalab, Lucera, and Fenics Market Data, BGC offers financial technology solutions, market data, and analytics related to numerous financial instruments and markets. BGC, BGC Trader, GFI, Fenics, Fenics Market Data, Capitalab, and Lucera are trademarks/service marks and/or registered trademarks/service marks of BGC Partners, Inc. and/or its affiliates.

BGC's customers include many of the world's largest banks, broker-dealers, investment banks, trading firms, hedge funds, governments, corporations, and investment firms. BGC's Class A common stock trades on the NASDAQ Global Select Market under the ticker symbol "BGCP". BGC Partners is led by Chairman of the Board and Chief Executive Officer Howard W. Lutnick. For more information, please visit http://www.bgcpartners.com . You can also follow BGC at https://twitter.com/bgcpartners , https://www.linkedin.com/company/bgc-partners and/or http://ir.bgcpartners.com/Investors/default.aspx .

Discussion of Forward-Looking Statements about BGC

Statements in this document regarding BGC that are not historical facts are "forward-looking statements" that involve risks and uncertainties, which could cause actual results to differ from those contained in the forward-looking statements. Except as required by law, BGC undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements. For a discussion of additional risks and uncertainties, which could cause actual results to differ from those contained in the forward-looking statements, see BGC's Securities and Exchange Commission filings, including, but not limited to, the risk factors and Special Note on Forward-Looking Information set forth in these filings and any updates to such risk factors and Special Note on Forward-Looking Information contained in subsequent reports on Form 10-K, Form 10-Q or Form 8-K.

Media Contact:

Karen Laureano-Rikardsen

+1 212-829-4975

Investor Contacts:

Ujjal Basu Roy or Jason McGruder

+1 212-610-2426

