Edmonton, Alberta--(Newsfile Corp. - April 20, 2020) -Benchmark Metals Inc. (the "Company" or "Benchmark") (TSXV: BNCH) (OTCQB: CYRTF) (WKN: A2JM2X) - invites investors to join CEO & Chairman, John Williamson, and President, Jim Greig, for a webinar detailing the catalysts for growth at its 100% owned Lawyers Gold-Silver Project.

Live Webinar

The Benchmark webinar will take place on Wednesday, April 22nd at 1:05pm PDT / 4:05pm EDT. Management will be available to answer questions following the presentation.

This link provides online registration to join the webinar:https://bit.ly/2ygaaY7.

Benchmark will discuss:

Drilling results and milestone events in the context of a surging gold sector;

Fully-funded 2020 exploration program with +$10 million in the treasury;

Up to 50,000 metres of expansion and definition drilling;

Potential for new discoveries;

New Mineral Resource Estimate: and

Preliminary Economic Study (PEA).

About Lawyers Gold-Silver Project

Benchmark's 100% owned Lawyers Gold-Silver Project is a 140 km2, road accessible property surrounding the historic Cheni Mine, located 45 kilometres from the world-class Kemess Gold-Copper Mine, within the prolific Golden Horseshoe of north-central British Columbia, Canada. Over a two (2) year period, Benchmark has rapidly advanced the Project, including the following previously disclosed results:

Near surface gold-silver mineralization;

High-grade and bulk-tonnage system;

5 resource expansion areas and 6 early stage targets for new discovery;

Targeting 1.68 million to 1.92 million ounce gold equivalent grading 1.71 To 1.73 AuEq g/t at Cliff Creek Zone;

7.0 m at 108 g/t gold and 911 g/t silver (drill core length), and;

33.53 m at 5.76 g/t gold and 128.65 g/t silver (drill core length).

The technical content of this news release has been reviewed and approved by Michael Dufresne,

M.Sc., P.Geol., P.Geo., a qualified person as defined by National Instrument 43-101.

About Benchmark Metals Inc.Benchmark is a Canadian mineral exploration company with its common shares listed for trading on the TSX Venture Exchange in Canada, the OTCQB Venture Market in the United States, and the Tradegate Exchange in Europe. Benchmark is managed by proven resource sector professionals, who have a track record of advancing exploration projects from grassroots scenarios through to production.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS

s/ "John Williamson"

John Williamson, Chief Executive Officer

For further information, please contact:

Jim Greig

Email: jimg@BNCHmetals.com

Telephone: +1 604 260 6977

