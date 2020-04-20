Emergent Capital, Inc. Announces First Quarter 2020 Results

Company Reports Book Value of $0.34 per Share

BOCA RATON, FL / ACCESSWIRE / April 20, 2020 / Emergent Capital, Inc. (OTCQX: EMGC) ("Emergent" or the "Company"), today reported its financial results for the first quarter of 2020.

First Quarter 2020 and Recent Highlights

Total Income from continuing operations was $18.8 million as compared to a loss of $33.9 million in the prior year quarter;

Net income from continuing operations was $12.5 million, or $0.07 per diluted share, as compared to a net loss from continuing operations of $37.5 million, or $0.24 loss per diluted share in the prior year quarter;

Emergent's 27.5% equity investment in White Eagle Portfolio had nine policy maturities with a face value of approximately $46.9 million, gain on maturity of $23.8 million, average age at maturity of 88.4 years with an average LE of 44 months or 3.7 years;

Emergent settled with Sun Life for $36.1 million related to 31 life insurance policies with face values totaling $163.5 million;

Emergent redeemed $8.0 million principal of the 5.0% Convertible Notes in exchange for cash consideration of $4.8 million inclusive of unpaid interest; and

White Eagle Portfolio to date during the second quarter of 2020, has had seven policy maturities totaling $28.9 million through April 20, 2020.

White Eagle Portfolio Highlights

Three Months Ended February 29, 2020 (in thousands) Life insurance policies owned 524 Face value of life settlements $ 2,453,152 Average age of insured 85.5 Average life expectancy of insured 6.8 Average death benefit per policy $ 4,682 Average annual premium per policy $ 194 Average monthly premium per policy $ 16.2

"Our investment assets performed well in the first quarter providing Emergent with a strong foundation to build on in 2020,"

said Pat Curry, Emergent's Chairman and Chief Executive Officer. "With nine policy maturities that yielded an aggregate benefit of $46.9 million, the first quarter of 2020 was the most active quarter in the history of Emergent and the White Eagle portfolio. Thus far, our second quarter for 2020, which ends May 31st, has seven policy maturities totaling $28.9 million. We are actively working to maximize the return of our 27.5% equity investment in the White Eagle Portfolio and closely evaluating how the impact of the COVID-19 Pandemic will affect how we value and report our investment assets. Our portfolio is highly concentrated geographically, with the last known location of more than 60% of insureds believed to be in New York, California and Florida, three states that have been hardest hit by the current pandemic. As of the end of the first quarter, the portfolio had an average insured age of 85.5 years and an average life expectancy of 6.8 years across the 524 policies in the portfolio, and it is likely that the level of maturities will accelerate over time as the gap between average age and expectancy narrows."

First Quarter 2020 Financial Results Summary

Income from continuing operations was $18.8 million, an increase of $52.7 million from the prior year quarter, primarily driven by: $11.4 million Sun Life settlement; $2.0 million distribution from the investment in the limited partnership; $5.4 million change in the fair value of the investment limited partnership; and $33.9 million reduction in change in fair value loss of deconsolidated subsidiaries included in prior year



Total expense from continuing operations was $3.9 million, a slight increase of $338,000 from the prior year quarter, primarily due to: $2.8 million gain on extinguishment of the Convertible Notes; and $3.5 million increase in SG&A expenses attributable in part to one time executive retention agreements and legal and professional fees.



Net income from continuing operations of $12.5 million, or 0.07 per diluted share, for the three months ended February 29, 2020, compared to a net loss from continuing operations of $37.5 million, or $0.24 loss per diluted share for the three months ended February 28, 2019.

Investment in Limited Partnership Quarterly Highlights:

For the first quarter of fiscal period 2020, Emergent's 27.5% equity investment in White Eagle resulted in a fair value of approximately $143.2 million;

The portfolio experienced nine maturities with aggregate face value of approximately $46.9 million, gain on maturity of $23.8 million, weighted average age of 88.4 years and weighted average life expectancy of 3.7 years. The ratio of realized gain to face value was approximately 51%;

The premium/expense reserve account received approximately $26.9 million from the collection account coming from maturity proceeds collected;

$26.2 million was distributed from the premium/expense reserve as follows: $22.5 million was utilized to pay premiums; $1.8 million was used to pay facility-related expenses; and $2.0 million was utilized for distribution to Emergent to satisfy the requirement of the Class B monthly distribution.



About Emergent Capital, Inc.

Emergent (OTCQX: EMGC) is a specialty finance company that invests in life settlements. More information about Emergent can be found at www.emergentcapital.com.

SELECTED FINANCIAL TABLES FOLLOW

Emergent Capital, Inc.

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS

Three Months Ended February 29, Three Months Ended February 28, 2020 2019 (in thousands, except share and per share data) Income Change in fair value of life settlements $ - $ 2 Change in fair value of investment in limited partnership, net of distributions 7,351 - Change in fair value of investment in deconsolidated subsidiaries - (33,965 ) Gain on life settlements, net 743 - Other income 10,716 46 Total income (loss) 18,810 (33,917 ) Expenses Interest expense 2,394 2,763 Extinguishment of debt (2,815 ) - Personnel costs 1,954 169 Legal fees 909 (5 ) Professional fees 857 335 Insurance 317 179 Other selling, general and administrative expenses 264 101 Total expenses (income) 3,880 3,542 Income (loss) from continuing operations before income taxes 14,930 (37,459 ) Provision (benefit) for income taxes 2,428 - Net income (loss) from continuing operations $ 12,502 $ (37,459 ) Discontinued Operations: Income (loss) from discontinued operations, net of income taxes (64 ) (17 ) Provision (benefit) for income taxes - - Net income (loss)from discontinued operations (64 ) (17 ) Net income (loss) $ 12,438 $ (37,476 Income (loss) per share: Basic income (loss) per share Continuing operations $ 0.08 $ (0.24 ) Discontinued operations $ - $ - Net income (loss) - basic $ 0.08 $ (0.24 ) Diluted (loss) income per share Continuing operations $ 0.07 $ (0.24 ) Discontinued operations $ - $ - Net income (loss) - diluted $ 0.07 $ (0.24 ) Weighted average shares outstanding: Basic 157,568,811 156,919,099 Diluted 199,922,673 156,919,099

Emergent Capital, Inc.

CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS February 29,

2020 November 30, 2019* (Unaudited) (In thousands except share data) ASSETS Assets Cash and cash equivalents $ 25,117 $ 24,283 Certificates of deposit 513 511 Prepaid expenses and other assets 2,381 377 Operating lease asset 125 - Deposits - other 1,377 1,377 Life settlements, at estimated fair value - 1,297 Fixed assets, net 12 18 Investment in limited partnership, at estimated fair value 143,201 137,849 Total assets $ 172,726 $ 165,712 LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' DEFICIT/EQUITY Liabilities Accounts payable and accrued expenses $ 1,623 $ 1,651 Other liabilities 40 86 Operating lease liability 133 - Interest payable - 5.0% Convertible Notes 159 1,116 5.0% Convertible Notes, net of discount and deferred debt costs 63,779 71,022 Interest payable - 8.5% Senior Secured Notes 854 854 8.5% Senior Secured Notes, net of deferred debt costs 45,933 45,675 Current tax liability 5,623 3,195 Total liabilities 118,144 123,599 Commitments and Contingencies Stockholders' Deficit/Equity Common stock (par value $0.01 per share, 415,000,000 authorized at February 29,2020 and November 30, 2019; 159,277,966 issued and 158,669,966 outstanding as of February 29, 2020; 158,365,275 issued and 157,757,275 outstanding as of November 30, 2019) 1,593 1,584 Preferred stock (par value $0.01 per share, 40,000,000 authorized; 0 issued and outstanding as of February 29, 2020 and November 30, 2019) - - Treasury Stock, net of issuance cost (608,000 shares as of February 29, 2020 and November 30, 2019) (2,534 ) (2,534 ) Additional paid-in-capital 334,598 334,576 Accumulated deficit (279,075 ) (291,513 ) Total stockholders' deficit/equity 54,582 42,113 Total liabilities and stockholders' deficit/equity $ 172,726 $ 165,712 * Derived from audited consolidated financial statements. SOURCE: Emergent Capital, Inc.

