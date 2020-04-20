DSS MEDIA: How a Website Fixer, Hasan Saleem Made a Web Fortune

Hasan Saleem is an experienced web entrepreneur and founder of the digital marketing company DSS Media.



Hasan is the founder and owner of DSS Media, a renowned digital marketing company with offices in Dublin (Ireland) and Lahore (Pakistan). DSS Media's international team provides comprehensive digital marketing solutions.





Born in Gujranwala (Pakistan), he became fascinated with computers in the late 90s, after receiving one as a gift from his uncle. After teaching himself web development and programming, he started taking $5 jobs fixing websites. That was where it all started.



While still at university, studying to earn an MBA in International Marketing, he started to work in affiliate marketing for Template Monster. Passionate and determined, he grew to be the website's top affiliate, generating over $1M in sales.



With a keen eye for business, Hasan reinvested his earnings by building DirJournal in 2007. The web directory soon caught up to Industry giants like DMOZ, Yahoo Directory and Business.com - and DirJournal is still going strong today. It has over 30,000 active clients and 500 affiliates and features over 2,000 articles.



Passionate about digital media, tools and technology, Hasan is an expert in SEO, Google Analytics and Facebook Ads. He strives to always be at the cutting edge of digital marketing tools.



Hasan has also turned his passion into a string of start-ups, gaining valuable business expertise in the process. As a consultant, he is now passing this knowledge on to clients.



At DSS Media, which he founded in 2010, Hasan and his international team create and enhance the digital media presence of clients. He helps them attain visibility and establish a loyal customer base.



Capitalizing on his expert knowledge, Hasan has launched several publications focusing on start-ups, tech, SEO and social media. Among the most successful are PakWired, founded in 2014, Gadget Advisor, and Insider.pk. The latter in particular has an extensive social media following in Pakistan and regularly features up and coming journalists and cartoon artists.

Hasan Saleem is a prolific guest columnist for Dawn, YourStory and GoodMenProject. On his own platform, Social Implications, he shares his thoughts on social media, digital marketing and society.

Social implications, in general, are close to Hasan's heart. As a noted philanthropist, he regularly runs donation drives on Pakistan Insider to redistribute money from the wealthy to the poorest members of society. He also raises funds for the US-Pakistani charity CDRS, founded in response to the 2005 earthquakes in Pakistan. CDRS provides medical supplies, as well as clean water, and builds schools and housing.

An accomplished online entrepreneur and digital marketing expert, Hasan Saleem is continuously keeping ahead of the curve. To date, he has planned, launched, operated, and sold multiple web businesses involving marketing, web presence, e-commerce, customer service, staff management, and social media. Follow him on LinkedIn and Twitter to see what the future holds.

