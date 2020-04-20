Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Dienstag, 21.04.2020 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 627 internationalen Medien
Uranpreis ausgebrochen...Uranium Energy Corp im Fokus!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A2DJJC ISIN: CA1695881005 Ticker-Symbol: CEE 
Frankfurt
20.04.20
19:36 Uhr
0,022 Euro
0,000
0,00 %
Branche
Öl/Gas
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
CHINOOK ENERGY INC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
CHINOOK ENERGY INC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
0,0380,05120.04.
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
CHINOOK ENERGY
CHINOOK ENERGY INC Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
CHINOOK ENERGY INC0,0220,00 %