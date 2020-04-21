KUALA LUMPUR / PERTH, Apr 20, 2020 - (ACN Newswire) - Path-Away(R), a plant-based natural active ingredient used in the alcohol-free NatShield hand sanitiser developed by Malaysia-based and Australia-listed Holista CollTech (ASX: HCT), has been tested by a leading U.K. bio-safety laboratory to be more than 99.99% effective against a surrogate of the COVID-19 novel coronavirus, Holista said today.Holista announced that the positive results of the test by an internationally recognised laboratory is a major step in its efforts to help prevent the spread of the pandemic that so far has infected more than 2.4 million people and killed over 625,000 people worldwide.Path-Away(R) is developed by Global Infections Control Consultants LLC ("GICC LLC"), headquartered in South Carolina, United States. Holista is the global distributor of Path-Away(R) under the trademark NatShield hand sanitiser containing 3% of Path-Away(R).While Path-Away(R) had already been proven previously to be effective as a broad-spectrum sanitiser capable of killing a range of viruses, bacteria and fungi without the use of alcohol or toxic chemicals, both GICC LLC and Holista decided to subject it to tests by a recognised bio-safety laboratory using protocols that are accepted internationally.Path-Away(R) works by attaching itself to the virus and weakening its walls. It inhibits its ability to take up amino acids - their basic building block. This forces the viruses to clump together, in the process of killing themselves, almost instantly. The compound is environmentally safe with very low toxicity and does not harm humans and pets.The latest U.K. test results confirm that Path-Away(R) in Natshield has an efficacy of at 4.17Log (99.99% efficacy) within a minute against the feline coronavirus (a surrogate of COVID-19) when tested at a concentration of 3%. This means that 99.99% of the virus is killed within a minute of exposure to Natshield - a huge attribute to an all-natural sanitizer that is free of alcohol and chemicals.The feline coronavirus is increasingly used in international testing as a surrogate to COVID-19 as there are huge bio-security and safety concerns for laboratories handling the actual virus. In line with regulations of Australia's Therapeutic Goods Administration, claims of efficacy against COVID-19 as a disinfectant must be made with surrogate human or animal coronaviruses including the feline coronavirus. The U.K. laboratory tested Path-Away(R) against the feline coronavirus (Realm: Riboviria; Order: Nidovirales; Family: Coronaviridae; Genus: Betacoronavirus; Species: COVID-19).The deadly novel coronavirus has been given the official name of Severe Acute Respiratory Syndrome Coronavirus 2 ("SARS-CoV-2") by the International Committee for Taxonomy of Viruses, while the World Health Organisation has named the disease caused by the virus as Coronavirus disease 2019 ("COVID-19").COVID-19's ability to survive on surfaces for up to nine days while remaining aerosolised, or airborne, is among the reasons attributed for its rapid global spread in recent weeks. In view of rising infections and fatalities due to the pandemic, GICC LLC and Holista expedited the tests to facilitate specific claims against COVID-19 for Natshield."Path-Away(R) was subjected to high international standards of testing against COVID-19 and we are elated by the results. We hope these results will advance the global efforts to combat the spread of this coronavirus, future contagions and even the common flu by something very natural and environmentally friendly," said Dr Arthur V. Martin, President of GICC LLC."This is highly significant for NatShield. The results have satisfied the European standard that applies to areas and situations where disinfection is medically indicated. This scientific validation means that NatShield can be used to sanitise the hands without the need for rinsing, can be applied to the face and even inside the nose without irritation and is not harmful even if swallowed. It may also be sprayed safely to sanitise a person's immediate surrounding space, without any negative effects," said Dr Rajen Manicka, CEO of Holista.Holista and GICC LLC have issued instructions to commence further tests on Path-Away(R) to assess its efficacy against COVID-19 via the more rigorous direct inoculation method. This additional testing is being conducted at biosafety laboratory approved by the U.S. Centers for Disease Control ("CDC"). Results will be released once the testing procedure is completed based on the current work schedule.Path-Away(R)'s ingredients are Generally Regarded As Safe ("GRAS") certified, approved by the Food and Drug Administration ("FDA") and exempted by the Environmental Protection Agency ("EPA") - all under the U.S. FIFRA 25(b) Code of Federal Regulations. It is listed in the U.S. Pharmacopeia ("USP") and has undergone successful USP-51 testing. Path-Away(R) is also approved by the American Food and Safety Authority and Environmental Protection Authority of New Zealand.About Holista CollTech LtdHolista CollTech Ltd ("Holista") is a natural wellness company, the result of a merger between Holista Biotech Sdn Bhd and CollTech Australia Ltd. The company has 3 main divisions:- Dietary supplements and personal care- Food Ingredients- Ovine collagenHolista has a global collaboration for Path-Away(R), a plant-based solution that is proven to kill a broad spectrum of microbes. The all-natural alcohol-free solution is an active ingredient in Holista's proprietary hand sanitiser, NatShield that is sold under its personal care range.Holista researches, develops, manufactures and markets "health-style" products to address the unmet and evolving needs of natural medicine. Holista's suite of ingredients includes low-GI baked products, reduced-sodium salts, low-fat fried foods and low-calorie sugar without compromising taste, odour and mouthfeel. Holista remains the only company to produce sheep (ovine) collagen using patented extraction methods. For more information, please refer to http://www.holistaco.comFurther Information About the U.K. TestingThe testing at the U.K. laboratory had commenced 12 March 2020 based on all accepted testing protocols needed to provide data for Holista and GICC LLC to make label claims specific to COVID-19, which was formerly referred to as "2019 novel coronavirus" or "2019-nCoV".The testing panel also included other members of the coronavirus family such as SARS and the more common human influenza virus. The testing was completed in April 2020.The test in the U.K. laboratory used the standard method BS EN 14476. This describes a test method and the minimum requirements for virucidal activity of a chemical disinfectant and antiseptic products. This European Standard applies to products that are used in the medical area in the fields of hygienic handrub, hygienic handwash, instrument disinfection by immersion, surface disinfection by wiping, spraying, flooding or other means and textile disinfection.This European standard applies to areas and situations where disinfection is medically indicated- in patient care (for example: In hospitals, in community medical facilities)- in dental institutions or in clinics of schools, of kindergartens and of nursing homes- in the workplace and in the home- may also include services such as laundries and kitchens supplying products directly for patientsOutline of Test Method (Obligatory Test Conditions)A sample of the test product is added to a test suspension of viruses in a solution of interfering substance. The mixture is maintained at one of the temperatures and contact times specified in the standard. At the end of this contact time, a portion is taken. Test ResultThe test product received has achieved a >4-log reduction when tested under the condition stipulated in this report, against Feline coronavirus (surrogate of SARS-CoV2) when tested at a concentration of neat(3%).4 Log ReductionScientists use a logarithmic scale to see the growth of virus. Log reduction stands for a 10-fold (or one decimal point) reduction in virus, meaning the disinfectant reduces the number of live viruses by 90 percent for every step of the division. A 4-log kill reduces the colony or viruses by a 99.99% reduction.