LipoFullereneTM N, a 100% natural-derived Fullerene cosmetic ingredient launched on April 1st this year by Vitamin C60 BioResearch Corporation (VC60), a cosmetic ingredients manufacturer, won the 2nd Prize of the Most Innovative Functional Ingredients in "BSB Innovation Prize Awards 2020", an European cosmetic ingredients contest.

About BSB Innovation Award

BSB, a cosmetics consulting company headquartered in Hamburg, Germany, gives the awards to cosmetics and cosmetic ingredients selected according to their own criteria. This prestigious award in the cosmetics industry has its history since 2003.

About 100% natural-derived LipoFullereneTM N

LipoFullereneTM has been highly reputed as a raw material for anti-aging cosmetics, and it has been renewed.

VC60 spent almost 5 years to develop the natural-derived Fullerene, which is then stably dispersed in olive squalane to make a 100% natural-derived cosmetic ingredient.

Sustainable and environmentally friendly natural-derived fullerene

The natural-derived Fullerene is produced from cedar of domestic forests that are FSC certified (A Canadian certification system to provide a standard for sustainable forest management). The processing of the cedar to Fullerene is powered by hydroelectric power, a type of clean energy. Furthermore, the package has been changed to a pouch container, which reduces the waste by about 90% compared to the conventional products. The product is designed in a sustainable and environmentally friendly manner.

Production process of the natural-based Fullerene

https://www.vc60.com/en/naturalfullerene/

About the logo

The natural-derived Fullerene logo is given to cosmetic products containing the natural-derived Fullerene cosmetic ingredient in the recommended concentration (1%) or higher.

The natural, high-performance natural-derived Fullerene, which is also sustainable and environmentally friendly, is expected to draw more attention thanks to winning this award.

For further contribution to a sustainable society, VC60 plans to switch all fullerenes for various fullerene cosmetic ingredients to the natural-based Fullerene in the future.

About Fullerene

Fullerene is one of the allotropes of carbon. It was discovered in 1985 by Harold Kroto, Richard Smalley and Robert Curl who engaged in the research of interstellar matter floating in cosmic space. They were awarded the 1996 Nobel Prize in Chemistry for this discovery. Among the several intrinsic properties of fullerene, one of the most characteristic properties is its "anti-oxidative potency" which is an ability to eliminate reactive oxygen species and free radicals.

About Vitamin C60 BioResearch Corporation

VC60 whose research on the antioxidant activities of fullerene led to two break-through ingredients for the personal care industry. Fullerene on its own is insoluble in water and thus not an ideal ingredient for personal care applications. VC60 found a way around that by encasing fullerene in water-soluble polymers. The result was Radical Sponge for water-based solutions and a few years later LipoFullerene for oil-based solutions. And now, VC60 has developed not only two but also 6 types of fullerene cosmetic ingredients.

