Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Dienstag, 21.04.2020 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 627 internationalen Medien
Uranpreis ausgebrochen...Uranium Energy Corp im Fokus!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A2PU5K ISIN: FR0013451333 Ticker-Symbol: 1WE 
Tradegate
20.04.20
14:14 Uhr
24,420 Euro
+0,100
+0,41 %
Branche
Unterhaltung
Aktienmarkt
CAC Mid 60
1-Jahres-Chart
LA FRANCAISE DES JEUX Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
LA FRANCAISE DES JEUX 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
24,25024,45020.04.
23,98024,16007:34
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
LA FRANCAISE DES JEUX
LA FRANCAISE DES JEUX Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
LA FRANCAISE DES JEUX24,420+0,41 %