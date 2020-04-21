Milrem Robotics, the leader of European ground robotics and InnoVfoam, the specialist in foam extinguishing technology are developing robot firefighting systems to assist or even replace firefighters in the most hostile environments.

The jointly developed firefighting solutions combine Milrem Robotics' unmanned ground vehicle (UGV) Multiscope Rescue and InnoVfoams various firefighting systems, specifically foam proportioning systems and fire monitors.

The firefighting robots are remotely operated by firefighters who remain in a safe distance while receiving a complete overview of the operation area via various cameras, i.e. thermal and infrared, and sensors onboard the robot that can additionally detect gas or chemical leaks.

The fire monitors can be operated independently from the UGV thanks to separate cameras on the UGV and the monitors allowing the vehicle to change position while maintaining a perfect overview of the fire. The system can also be complemented with additional preventive and repressive systems and autonomous functions.

"In addition to fires in urban environments there are large scale forest and landscape fires every year that endanger the environment, the lives of inhabitants and especially firefighters. The systems we are developing with InnoVfoam can alleviate dangers firefighters face and help contain fires faster," said Kuldar Väärsi, CEO of Milrem Robotics

The Multiscope Rescue has a maximum payload capacity of 1200 kg and pull force of 21 000 N allowing it to be equipped with a variety of firefighting specific payloads including foam or water tanks, but also tethered drones for better situational awareness.

Robot firefighters can also deliver heavy firehoses to reach areas and enter structures that are inaccessible with bigger vehicles or may collapse on top of firefighters. In case of forest or landscape fires the robot firefighters can be airdropped to start limiting the spread of fires.

InnoVfoams fire monitors can dispense water and foam from 2000 up to 20 000 liters per minute.

The first joint product will feature InnoVfoams fire monitor skid unit Hydra on the Multiscope Rescue.

