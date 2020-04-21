Disclosure made according to the requirements of Article 14 of the law of 2 May 2007

Ontex Group NV (BSE:ONTEX) ("Ontex") discloses the notification of significant shareholdings that it has received according to the Belgian Law of 2 May 2007 on the disclosure of significant shareholdings in listed companies.

On April 15, 2020, Morgan Stanley notified Ontex that it holds, as a result of the disposal of equivalent financial instruments, 3,636,111 voting rights attached to equivalent financial instruments in Ontex that may be acquired if all of the instruments are exercised, and so has crossed below the 5.00% threshold of the total number of voting rights in Ontex to 4.42%. Morgan Stanley's total holding in Ontex at the time of this disclosure remains above the 5.00% threshold previously disclosed, at 5.64%.

On April 16, 2020, Morgan Stanley notified Ontex that it holds, as a result of the acquisition of equivalent financial instruments, 4,205,705 voting rights attached to equivalent financial instruments in Ontex that may be acquired if all of the instruments are exercised, and so has crossed the 5.00% threshold of the total number of voting rights in Ontex to 5.11%. Morgan Stanley's total holding in Ontex at the time of this disclosure remains above the 5.00% threshold previously disclosed, at 5.97%.

On April 17, 2020, Morgan Stanley notified Ontex that it holds, as a result of the disposal of equivalent financial instruments, 3,555,194 voting rights attached to equivalent financial instruments in Ontex that may be acquired if all of the instruments are exercised, and so has crossed below the 5.00% threshold of the total number of voting rights in Ontex to 4.32%. Morgan Stanley's total holding in Ontex at the time of this disclosure remains above the 5.00% threshold previously disclosed, at 6.00%.

According to its obligation Ontex publishes the content of the notifications that it has received.

Date of Notifications: April 15, April 16, April 17, 2020

Dates Threshold Crossed: April 7, April 8, April 10, 2020

Threshold Crossed: 5.00%

Notification by:

Morgan Stanley c/o The Corporation Trust Company (DE), Corporation Trust Center, 1209 Orange Street, Wilmington, Delaware, 19801, USA

Denominator on the dates of notification: 82,347,218 shares

Voting rights and assimilated financial instruments:

Notification of April 15, 2020:

(A) Voting rights Previous

notification After the transaction voting

rights voting rights of voting rights Holders of voting rights Linked to

securities Not linked

to securities Linked to

securities Not linked

to securities Morgan Stanley 0 0 0 0.00% 0.00% Morgan Stanley Co. International plc 151,289 968,653 0 1.18% 0.00% Morgan Stanley Europe SE 3,029 36,482 0 0.04% 0.00% Total 154,318 1,005,135 0 1.22% 0.00%

(B) Equivalent financial instruments After the transaction Holders of equivalent

financial instruments Type of

financial

instrument Expiration

date Exercise

period or

date of voting

rights that

may be

acquired if the

instrument is

exercised of

voting

rights Settlement Morgan Stanley Co. LLC Right of recall over securities

lending agreements at any time at any

time 59,519 0.07% physical Morgan Stanley Co. International plc Right of recall over securities

lending agreements at any time at any

time 3,084,997 3.75% physical Morgan Stanley Europe SE Right of recall over securities

lending agreements at any time at any

time 491,595 0.60% physical TOTAL 3,636,111 4.42%

voting rights of voting rights TOTAL (A B) 4,641,246 5.64%

Additional information

Morgan Stanley's total holding in Ontex remains above the 5% threshold previously disclosed however the disclosure obligation arose due to equivalent financial instruments falling below 5%.

Notification of April 16, 2020:

(A) Voting rights Previous

notification After the transaction voting

rights voting rights of voting rights Holders of voting rights Linked to

securities Not linked

to securities Linked to

securities Not linked

to securities Morgan Stanley 0 0 0 0.00% 0.00% Morgan Stanley Co. International plc 968,653 676,595 0 0.82% 0.00% Morgan Stanley Europe SE 36,482 37,421 0 0.05% 0.00% Total 1,005,135 714,016 0 0.87% 0.00%

(B) Equivalent financial instruments After the transaction Holders of equivalent

financial instruments Type of

financial

instrument Expiration

date Exercise

period or

date of voting

rights that

may be

acquired if the

instrument is

exercised of

voting

rights Settlement Morgan Stanley Co. LLC Right of recall over securities

lending agreements at any time at any

time 59,519 0.07% physical Morgan Stanley Co. International plc Right of recall over securities

lending agreements at any time at any

time 3,651,112 4.43% physical Morgan Stanley Europe SE Right of recall over securities

lending agreements at any time at any

time 495,074 0.60% physical TOTAL 4,205,705 5.11%

voting rights of voting rights TOTAL (A B) 4,919,721 5.97%

Additional information

Morgan Stanley's total holding in Ontex remains above the 5% threshold previously disclosed however the disclosure obligation arose due to equivalent financial instruments crossing above 5% at component level. At the same time, Morgan Stanley Co. International plc's total holding crossed above the 5% threshold.

Notification of April 17, 2020:

(A) Voting rights Previous

notification After the transaction voting

rights voting rights of voting rights Holders of voting rights Linked to

securities Not linked

to securities Linked to

securities Not linked

to securities Morgan Stanley 0 0 0 0.00% 0.00% Morgan Stanley Co. International plc 676,595 987,923 0 1.20% 0.00% Morgan Stanley Europe SE 37,421 395,769 0 0.48% 0.00% Total 714,016 1,383,692 0 1.68% 0.00%

(B) Equivalent financial instruments After the transaction Holders of equivalent

financial instruments Type of

financial

instrument Expiration

date Exercise

period or

date of voting

rights that

may be

acquired if the

instrument is

exercised of

voting

rights Settlement Morgan Stanley Co. LLC Right of recall over securities

lending agreements at any time at any time 59,519 0.07% physical Morgan Stanley Co. International plc Right of recall over securities

lending agreements at any time at any time 3,358,949 4.08% physical Morgan Stanley Europe SE Right of recall over securities

lending agreements at any time at any time 136,726 0.17% physical TOTAL 3,555,194 4.32%

voting rights of voting rights TOTAL (A B) 4,938,886 6.00%

Additional information

Morgan Stanley's total holding in Ontex remains above the 5% threshold previously disclosed however the disclosure obligation arose due to equivalent financial instruments falling below 5% at component level.

Full chain of controlled undertakings through which the holding is effectively held

Chain of controlled undertakings for Morgan Stanley Co. International plc

Morgan Stanley Co. International plc, Legal Compliance Department, 25 Cabot Square, Canary Wharf, London, E14 4QA, UNITED KINGDOM. is a direct holder and is a subsidiary of Morgan Stanley Investments (UK)

Morgan Stanley Investments (UK), 20 Bank Street, Canary Wharf, London, E14 4AD, UNITED KINGDOM. is an indirect holder and is a subsidiary of Morgan Stanley International Limited

Morgan Stanley International Limited, 25 Cabot Square, Canary Wharf, London, E14 4QA, UNITED KINGDOM. is an indirect holder and is a subsidiary of Morgan Stanley International Holdings Inc.

Morgan Stanley International Holdings Inc., c/o The Corporation Trust Company (DE), Corporation Trust Center, 1209 Orange Street, Wilmington, Delaware, 19801, USA. is an indirect holder and is a subsidiary of the beneficial owner, Morgan Stanley

Chain of controlled undertakings for Morgan Stanley Europe SE

Morgan Stanley Europe SE, Grosse Gallusstrasse 18, Frankfurt am Main, 60312, Germany. is a direct holder and is a subsidiary of Morgan Stanley Europe Holding SE

Morgan Stanley Europe Holding SE, Grosse Gallusstrasse 18, Frankfurt am Main, 60312, Germany. is an indirect holder and is a subsidiary of Morgan Stanley International Limited

Morgan Stanley International Limited, 25 Cabot Square, Canary Wharf, London, E14 4QA, UNITED KINGDOM. is an indirect holder and is a subsidiary of Morgan Stanley International Holdings Inc.

Morgan Stanley International Holdings Inc., c/o The Corporation Trust Company (DE), Corporation Trust Center, 1209 Orange Street, Wilmington, Delaware, 19801, USA. is an indirect holder and is a subsidiary of the beneficial owner, Morgan Stanley

Chain of controlled undertakings for Morgan Stanley Co. LLC

Morgan Stanley Co. LLC, c/o The Corporation Trust Company (DE), Corporation Trust Center, 1209 Orange Street, Wilmington, Delaware, 19801, USA. is a direct holder and is a subsidiary of Morgan Stanley Domestic Holdings, Inc.

Morgan Stanley Domestic Holdings, Inc., c/o The Corporation Trust Company (DE), Corporation Trust Center, 1209 Orange Street, Wilmington, Delaware, 19801, USA. is an indirect holder and is a subsidiary of Morgan Stanley Capital Management, LLC

Morgan Stanley Capital Management, LLC, c/o The Corporation Trust Company (DE), Corporation Trust Center, 1209 Orange Street, Wilmington, Delaware, 19801, USA. is an indirect holder and is a subsidiary of the beneficial owner, Morgan Stanley

Notifications of significant shareholdings to be made according to the Law of 2 May 2007 should be sent to: investorrelations@ontexglobal.com

This notification will be posted on: http://www.ontexglobal.com/press-room

