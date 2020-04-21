Regulatory News:

Air Liquide (Paris:AI) will invest close to 200 million euros to build production capacities in the Science Parks of Tainan and Hsinchu, respectively located in the South and the North of Taiwan. Under a long-term commitment with a semiconductor market leader, this investment in new production capacity will allow the Group to supply three high volume semiconductor fabrication plants under construction in Tainan Science Park, as well as some of the world's most advanced R&D fabs for logic IC chips in Hsinchu Science Park.

Air Liquide, through its majority owned joint-venture Air Liquide Far Eastern, will build, own and operate ultra-high purity hydrogen and oxygen plants in each basin for a total of 5,000 Nm3 of hydrogen per hour and two large scale plants in Hsinchu to produce high-purity nitrogen and argon, for an additional capacity of 120,000 Nm3 of high purity nitrogen per hour. It will also supply large volumes of Helium to these fabs. The first plants are expected to start during the second quarter of 2021 to support the customer's multi-billion-dollar wafer fabs expansion.

This breakthrough was in large part driven by Air Liquide's demonstrated record in providing reliable and power-efficient nitrogen and argon production technology and services to its customers, as well as by its capacity to provide low carbon and high-purity hydrogen and oxygen differentiated solutions. Hydrogen will be partially produced from renewable energy sources, which will avoid the emission of an estimated 20,000 tons of carbon dioxide (CO 2 ) per year

François Abrial, Member of the Air Liquide Group's Executive Committee supervising Asia Pacific, said: "Reinforcing our current position as a key supplier of high purity nitrogen in the Taichung Science Park in Central Taiwan, Air Liquide is pleased to have been selected as the supplier of high purity gases in both the Tainan and Hsinchu Science Parks. This further recognizes how Air Liquide's demonstrated expertise, innovation and commitment have enabled us to be a partner of the semiconductor industry for more than 30 years in Taiwan and across Asia. In the context of the pandemic, we are proud to support this industry which enables better and faster people connectivity through enhanced IT infrastructure and 5G deployment."

Air Liquide Electronics

Generating €1.964 million in revenue in 2019, the Electronics business line of Air Liquide is a world reference in designing, manufacturing and supplying ultra high purity gases and advanced materials for this industry. The Electronics business line of Air Liquide is a long-term partner providing innovative and sustainable solutions to the semiconductors, photovoltaics and flat panel displays markets. More than 3,850 specialists worldwide are dedicated to providing the agility and reliability our customers need. www.electronics-airliquide.com

A world leader in gases, technologies and services for Industry and Health, Air Liquide is present in 80 countries with approximately 67,000 employees and serves more than 3.7 million customers and patients. Oxygen, nitrogen and hydrogen are essential small molecules for life, matter and energy. They embody Air Liquide's scientific territory and have been at the core of the company's activities since its creation in 1902.

Air Liquide's ambition is to be a leader in its industry, deliver long term performance and contribute to sustainability. The company's customer-centric transformation strategy aims at profitable, regular and responsible growth over the long term. It relies on operational excellence, selective investments, open innovation and a network organization implemented by the Group worldwide. Through the commitment and inventiveness of its people, Air Liquide leverages energy and environment transition, changes in healthcare and digitization, and delivers greater value to all its stakeholders.

Air Liquide's revenue amounted to 22 billion euros in 2019 and its solutions that protect life and the environment represented more than 40% of sales. Air Liquide is listed on the Euronext Paris stock exchange (compartment A) and belongs to the CAC 40, EURO STOXX 50 and FTSE4Good indexes

