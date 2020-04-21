Regulatory News:

Given the declaration of the state of health emergency due to the epidemic of Covid-19, as well as in application of the provisions of Ordinance n° 2020-290 of March 23, 2020, the Combined Shareholders' Meeting of the Company to be convened on Friday May 29, 2020 at 10:00 am, will be held at the Company's registered office, 2 Place Jean Millier La Défense 6, 92400 Courbevoie without the physical presence of shareholders and other members and persons entitled to participate. No admission card to this Meeting will be issued. The agenda for the Shareholders' Meeting is unchanged. The shareholders are informed that Mses Patricia Barbizet and Marie-Christine Coisne-Roquette, shareholders of the Company, will act as scrutineers for the Shareholders' Meeting.

The Shareholders' Meeting will be streamed live in full on the Company's website www.total.com/investors/shareholders-meetings. All useful information relating to this Meeting is regularly updated on this page of the website.

In this context, shareholders are invited to exercise their voting rights before the holding of the General Meeting, either by internet via the secured Votaccess platform, or by returning their postal voting form, or also by giving proxy. Proxies to third parties will be treated in accordance with article 6 of decree n° 2020-418 of April 10, 2020. The detailed procedures relating to the exercise of the right to vote prior to the Shareholders' Meeting will be specified in the notice of the General Meeting.

Insofar as the Shareholders' Meeting will be held without the physical presence of the shareholders, it will not be possible to ask oral questions, amend the resolutions or propose new resolutions. However in order to promote shareholder dialogue, shareholders will have the possibility to ask questions on the dedicated transmission platform which will be accessible three days before the day of the Shareholders' Meeting, i.e. as from May 26, 2020, as well as the day of the Shareholders' Meeting. As in previous Shareholders' Meeting, the Chairman will devote an hour to answering live on the day of the Shareholders' Meeting as many questions as possible.

In addition, shareholders have the possibility of sending written questions, no later than the fourth business day preceding the date of the Shareholders' Meeting, i.e., May 25, 2020 by registered letter, to the registered office. To be taken into account, these written questions must be accompanied by a certificate attesting to the registration of the shares in a registered securities account of the Company or in a bearer share account by an intermediary referred to in article L. 211-3 of the French Monetary and Financial Code.

