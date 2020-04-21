Camaloon Launches Campaign in Support of Local Businesses in Twelve European Cities

With the campaign "I SUPPORT LOCAL BUSINESSES IN ..." the European startup shows its support for local business owners to face the current crisis

BARCELONA, Spain, April 21, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- All citizens are in the same boat of uncertainty due to the labor crisis caused by COVID-19. Today, many wonder when and what will the re-opening of businesses look like. That is why, Camaloon, the leading start-up in the sale of personalized promotional items throughout Europe, has launched the campaign "I SUPPORT THE LOCAL BUSINESS OF ..." making it's full commitment to support local businesses to weather the storm and come back stronger.

The campaign consists of the marketing of a series of personalized products with a design aimed at twelve cities in seven European countries. The products include a white T-shirt, white sweatshirt, cotton bag, white ceramic mug and a small mirror. All printed with the design of the campaign and the name of the city to be supported.

Full benefits directed to Local Businesses Associations

Collecting the profits from sales by allowing the whole public to buy such products at a fixed and accessible price, is the objective. Allocating the full benefits to the Local Businesses Association of each city to be distributed among its members as they see fit, while customers get a product with great design and quality to show their support.

"We know these are difficult times for all businesses and employees, but at Camaloon we believe that with the support of the community, together we can keep our local businesses alive." Defends the company's CEO, Juan Rodriguez.

Direct support to local merchants

Camaloon will also allow local business owners to purchase these products at cost price and market them in their own stores. To this end they have created a website where business owners can log in and purchase these products at cost price for later sale. Camaloon will take care of the printing and will deliver everything to the client's address in complete security. No risk for either party.

According to the CEO, Juan Rodríguez: "We want to reach all of you and guarantee your support, so we have established that there will be no minimum quantities per order for any of these products, as well as no variation in prices according to the number of units. Every purchase is a contribution to a great cause."