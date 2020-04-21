Codebase Ventures Inc.: Hydroxychloroquine Side Effects Potentially Mitigated by Transdermal Delivery

Codebase Investee has secured rights to develop a Transdermal Hydroxychloroquine Drug Delivery System to offer controlled, prescribed dosage mitigating side effects

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / April 21, 2020 / Codebase Ventures Inc. ("Codebase" or the "Company") (CSE:CODE)(FSE:C5B)(OTCQB:BKLLF), an investment company, is pleased to expand upon its announcement of April 16th regarding its agreement to acquire a 49% interest in an arms-length private company with the rights to a provisional patent for a transdermal drug delivery system for hydroxychloroquine (HCQ) to treat malaria, lupus and rheumatoid arthritis.

Hydroxychloroquine has been heavily publicized in relation to its potential treatment and prevention role with Covid-19, leading to instances of self medication, where "hydroxychloroquine can have dangerous side-effects if the dose is not carefully controlled."1,2

In oral tablet form, hydroxychloroquine side effects include headache, dizziness, diarrhea, vomiting, blurred vision, and arrhythmia among others 3

Transdermal delivery of hydroxychloroquine regulates dosage, improving patient compliance and outcomes 4

Bypassing the GI tract mitigates gastrointestinal side effects

Transdermal delivery is more efficient, therefore requiring less of the active ingredient to be administered

The hydroxychloroquine transdermal drug delivery system to be developed by an investee company of Codebase is designed to control dosage and to deliver the prescribed amount of the drug over the prescribed time period without inconsistencies inherent in oral tablet delivery - the premise being that transdermal delivery can reduce and/or eliminate side effects associated with uncontrolled dosing.

Reformulation Research Laboratories Inc. (RRL), Code's contract lab partners in the venture, have provided that transdermal delivery of hydroxychloroquine can result in improved well being for patients by providing constant drug levels, fewer side effects overall, highlighted by the fact unlike oral tablets, transdermal delivery bypasses the gastrointestinal tract which can eliminate side effects from that route such as nausea. In addition, limitations on bioavailability and metabolism of the active ingredient when taken orally require dosages to be higher than what is required for therapeutic results. Transdermal delivery is more efficient, and with greater bioavailability and therefore lower amounts of the active ingredient are required, which also can improve outcomes for patients.

The Company's scientific expert has read and approved the scientific disclosures contained in the press release. The Company is not making any express or implied claims that its product has the ability to eliminate, cure or contain the Covid-19 at this time. RRL is not making any express or implied claims that any of its products have the ability to deliver hydroxychloroquine through transdermal at this time.

About Codebase Ventures Inc.

Codebase Ventures Inc. is an investment company, led by technology and business experts who invest early in great ideas in sectors that have significant upside, including the cannabis sector. We operate from the understanding that technology is always evolving, bringing early opportunities for strategic investments that can deliver the exponential returns to our shareholders. We seek out and empower the innovators who are building tomorrow's standards with platforms, protocols, and innovations - not just products. We invest early, support those founders, take their ideas to market and work tirelessly to help them realize their vision.

Neither the Canadian Securities Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the Canadian Securities Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Forward Looking Statements

Certain information set forth in this news release may contain forward-looking statements that involve substantial known and unknown risks and uncertainties. All statements other than statements of historical fact are forward-looking statements, including, without limitation, statements regarding future financial position, business strategy, use of proceeds, corporate vision, proposed acquisitions, partnerships, joint-ventures and strategic alliances and co-operations, budgets, cost and plans and objectives of or involving the Company. Such forward-looking information reflects management's current beliefs and is based on information currently available to management. Often, but not always, forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of words such as "plans", "expects", "is expected", "budget", "scheduled", "estimates", "forecasts", "predicts", "intends", "targets", "aims", "anticipates" or "believes" or variations (including negative variations) of such words and phrases or may be identified by statements to the effect that certain actions "may", "could", "should", "would", "might" or "will" be taken, occur or be achieved. A number of known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors may cause the actual results or performance to materially differ from any future results or performance expressed or implied by the forward-looking information. These forward-looking statements are subject to numerous risks and uncertainties, certain of which are beyond the control of the Company including, but not limited to, the impact of general economic conditions, industry conditions and dependence upon regulatory approvals, granting of a patent, results of clinical trials, competition from larger and better financed competitors, market acceptance and the ability to effectively develop a transdermal delivery system.. Readers are cautioned that the assumptions used in the preparation of such information, although considered reasonable at the time of preparation, may prove to be imprecise and, as such, undue reliance should not be placed on forward-looking statements. The Company does not assume any obligation to update or revise its forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise, except as required by securities laws.

