Edward Creasy appointed Executive Chairman for the Group, alongside Tamer Ozmen who also re-joins the Charles Taylor Board.

Richard Yerbury is promoted to Group Chief Operating Officer

David Marock has decided to step down as Group CEO

Charles Taylor, the leading provider of services and technology solutions to the global insurance market, has today announced that Edward Creasy has been appointed Executive Chairman for the Group from non-executive director, where he had previously served. Additionally, Tamer Ozmen has re-joined the Charles Taylor Board and Richard Yerbury has been promoted to Group Chief Operating Officer. The addition of these seasoned and respected insurance experts is intended to accelerate the company's next phase of growth in the coming years.

Edward Creasy, Executive Chairman for the Group, commented, "The services we provide, how clients interact with us and the Charles Taylor experience has never been more important. Working together with our partners, Lovell Minnick, it is our intention to build and expand on what has been achieved under David's leadership, by continuing to grow our distinctive market position as the provider of professional services and technology solutions supporting every stage of the insurance lifecycle and every aspect of the insurance operating model."

After almost nine years as Group CEO, David Marock has decided to leave Charles Taylor; he has offered to provide support during the transition period. The Board is initiating a search, led by Edward Creasy, to find a permanent Group CEO. Edward will remain Executive Chairman until the search for a permanent Group CEO is completed.

David Marock said, "This was a most difficult decision. I am grateful for having had the privilege to lead the organisation. I am particularly proud that together we have made it a great place to work, one that has flourished into a vibrant, client-focused, entrepreneurial, and much enlarged, successful business. At the same time, after so many years of intensive focus, I feel a strong need to have time to recharge fully, reflect, and ultimately decide on the next stage of my career."

Edward Creasy added, "Over the past nine years, David has done an excellent job in the successful transformation of Charles Taylor and has proven himself to be a dedicated, adept and inspiring leader in building the business. Under his leadership, Charles Taylor has grown substantially on numerous fronts, just as important, we have developed a reputation as being one of the best companies to work for in the global insurance market. We are sad to see him go, and wish him all the best in his future endeavours."

Board and Management Enhancements

Edward Creasy has had a 42-year career in the London Insurance Market. He is a Lloyd's Market veteran, and well known to Charles Taylor's people and customers, having worked at Charles Taylor for 6 years, becoming Group Chairman in 2015. He was Chief Executive Officer of Kiln plc and latterly Chairman of the Kiln Group from 2001 to 2010 and was a founding Director of the Lloyd's Franchise Board. He is currently a director of WR Berkley Syndicate Limited and Deputy Chairman of WR Berkley Syndicate Management Limited. Edward is also Senior Independent Director and Chairman of the Audit Committee at Pacific Horizon Investment Trust plc.

Tamer Ozmen, former senior director at Microsoft, has re-joined the Charles Taylor Board. Tamer is an accomplished technology professional with over 20 years of senior management experience. In addition to his Board role at Charles Taylor, he also currently sits on the Boards of Netcall Plc and IWP. Previously, he ran Microsoft UK Consultancy Services, which implemented cloud based digital transformation projects. Before joining Microsoft UK, Tamer was Managing Director of Microsoft Turkey over five years. Tamer began his career as part of the team that started Priceline.com in the US, he then ran Orange's Online channels.

Richard Yerbury, who has been with Charles Taylor for almost six years and was previously Corporate Development and Operations Director, has been promoted to be the Group COO. Prior to joining Charles Taylor, Richard was a Principal with Bain Company in the Financial Intuitions team. He has also served as the Head of Northern European Banks, Financial Institutions for Lloyds Banking Group, where he worked for 7 years.

Charles Taylor is a global provider of professional services and technology solutions dedicated to enabling the global insurance market to do its business fundamentally better. Dating back to 1884, Charles Taylor now employs approximately 3000 staff in more than 120 locations spread across 30 countries in Europe, the Americas, Asia Pacific, the Middle East and Africa.

Charles Taylor believes that it holds a distinctive position in its markets in that it is able to provide professional services and technology solutions in order to support every stage of the insurance lifecycle and every aspect of the insurance operating model. Charles Taylor serves a diversified blue-chip international customer base that includes national and international insurance companies, mutuals, captives, MGAs, Lloyd's syndicates and reinsurers, along with brokers, distributors and corporate insureds.

