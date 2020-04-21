TOKYO, Apr 21, 2020 - (JCN Newswire) - MITSUBISHI MOTORS CORPORATION (MMC) has concluded disaster cooperation agreements with Gifu Prefecture and its Sakahogi Town on April 15 and with Kyoto City on April 20.Pajero Manufacturing Co., Ltd., MMC's fully owned plant is located in Sakahogi Town, and MMC's engine production site, Kyoto Plant, is located in Kyoto City. MMC cooperates with these municipalities in business activities and regional development. These agreements enable MMC to also make a contribution at the time of disaster in the areas.The purpose of concluding these agreements is to eliminate time taken to re-confirm required information with local governments when disasters occur, and to quickly provide disaster-affected areas, evacuation sites and other places with MMC's electric vehicles (EVs) such as Outlander PHEV, a plug-in hybrid EV, which can serve as power source.Since August 2019, MMC has been promoting the DENDO Community Support Program to establish disaster cooperation agreements with local governments throughout Japan by fiscal 2022. The company now has agreements with a total of 49 municipalities including those three.MMC continues to partner with municipal organizations throughout Japan while striving to promote understanding and spread of electric vehicles, which are advantageous in times of emergency.About Mitsubishi Motors CorporationMitsubishi Motors Corporation is a global automobile company based in Tokyo, Japan, which has a competitive edge in SUVs and pickup trucks, electric and plug-in hybrid vehicles. The company launched the i-MiEV - the first mass-produced electric vehicle in 2009, which was followed by the OUTLANDER PHEV in 2013 - a plug-in hybrid market leader in Japan and Europe. Mitsubishi Motors has 30,000 employees and a global footprint with production facilities in Japan, Thailand, China, Indonesia, the Philippines and Russia. Models, such as the PAJERO SPORT/MONTERO SPORT, TRITON/L200, OUTLANDER, ASX/OUTLANDER SPORT/RVR and XPANDER play a major role in achieving its growth. The global sales volume in fiscal year 2018 was 1,244,000 units, and the net sales of Mitsubishi Motors for fiscal year 2018 was 2.51 trillion yen. Mitsubishi Motors is listed on the Tokyo Stock Exchange.Source: Mitsubishi MotorsCopyright 2020 JCN Newswire . All rights reserved.