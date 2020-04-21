Leading U.K. retailer selects Blue Yonder's end-to-end Luminate platform to power its supply chain strategy

Blue Yonder, Inc. today announced that Sainsbury's, one of the United Kingdom's leading multi brand, multi-channel retailers across food, clothing, general merchandise and financial services, has selected Blue Yonder's end-to-end supply chain platform as the foundation of its supply chain transformation.

Sainsbury's will deploy Blue Yonder to power its end-to-end supply chain strategy, on a single artificial intelligence (AI)-powered platform. To support the business's future supply chain program, Sainsbury's will benefit from extending its current Blue Yonder solutions footprint, with powerful new capabilities. These current and new capabilities will now span AI-powered demand forecasting and replenishment, digital control tower, space management, macro space planning, range management, warehouse management, labor management and yard management.

Sainsbury's is a leading multi brand, multi-channel retailer based in the U.K., operating more than 2,000 stores across its Sainsbury's, Argos and Habitat brands. Sainsbury's also operates a number of wholesale partnerships globally.

By partnering with the in-house engineering expertise of Sainsbury's Tech, together the two businesses will create an autonomous self-learning supply chain platform with advanced machine learning capabilities. This step forward will enable Sainsbury's colleagues to spend more time on the store floor and serving customers. Sainsbury's chose Blue Yonder for its leading machine learning (ML) capabilities and SaaS-based solutions that uniquely power an end-to-end supply chain experience.

"We relentlessly seek to improve the way we serve the needs of our customers. Having a predictive, autonomous and adaptive supply chain powered by world class technology products and Sainsbury's Tech engineering means we can show up for our customers whenever and however they shop with us," said John Elliott, chief technology officer Retail at Sainsbury's. "Blue Yonder provided a strong balance of advanced capabilities, ML experience and a culture and value set closely aligned to our own, including a commitment to sustainability."

By implementing Blue Yonder's solutions, Sainsbury's will further enhance its ability to monitor and respond to ever-changing customer needs, predicting and preventing potential supply chain disruptions. Blue Yonder's Luminate platform includes ML-based forecasting and ordering solutions that help stores better manage fresh and perishable products. It also includes Blue Yonder's crisis control center Luminate Control Tower which provides complete supply chain visibility, orchestration, and collaboration across the end-to-end supply chain and prescribing more automated, profitable business decisions.

"We are thrilled to expand upon our long-standing partnership with Sainsbury's by offering iconic, game-changing, and customer-centric solutions that meet consumers' daily and ever-changing needs, particularly in the critical environment in which we are all living today," said Mark Morgan, executive vice president and chief revenue officer, Blue Yonder. "We know how important Sainsbury's supply chain is to the company's rich history of success and the loyalty of its customers. Our innovative AI and ML capabilities have a proven track record of real results, and our end-to-end platform is unmatched in the market. Our goal is to make AI and ML become key enablers of Sainsbury's future digital transformation as the company expands its remarkable, trusted, multi brand, multi channel business."

About Sainsbury's

Helping our customers get the most out of life has been at the heart of what we do since 1869 and we achieve this by offering our customers easy, affordable access to the things they need, like healthy food, quality clothes, stylish homewares, the latest technology and more ways to manage their money. We do all of this sustainably, so we can help our customers live well for less today and tomorrow.

We are a leading multi brand, multi-channel retailer, with a growing online and digital business, fast, convenient delivery capability and a structurally advantaged store estate of over 1,400 Sainsbury's supermarkets and convenience stores and almost 900 Argos stores in stand-alone and supermarket locations. The Habitat brand is available in 16 locations and online.

We employ 178,000 colleagues who are integral to our success, now and in the future.

About Blue Yonder, Inc.

Blue Yonder, Inc. (formerly JDA Software, Inc.) provides seamless, friction-free commerce, empowering every organization and person on the planet to fulfill their potential. Blue Yonder's machine learning-driven digital fulfillment platform enables clients to deliver to their customers when, how and where they want it. Applying over 35 years of domain expertise, contextual intelligence and data science, Blue Yonder is helping more than 3,300 of the world's leading manufacturers, retailers and logistics companies create more autonomous, sustainable and profitable operations. blueyonder.com

"Blue Yonder" is a trademark or registered trademark of Blue Yonder Group, Inc. Any trade, product or service name referenced in this document using the name "Blue Yonder" is a trademark and/or property of Blue Yonder Group, Inc.

