Pamerindo Indonesia: New Dates of CBME Indonesia 2020

JAKARTA, Indonesia, April 21, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The only trade exhibition in children, baby, maternity industry is coming again in Indonesia. After its very successful event in 2019 by attracting more than 3000 visitors and bringing more than 120 brands from all over the world, Pamerindo Indonesia's CBME (Children, Baby, Maternity Expo) Indonesia will be held again for the 2nd edition at Jakarta International Expo (JIEXPO) Kemayoran, Jakarta - Indonesia on 9-11 September 2020. CBME Global portfolio in other countries also held in China, Turkey, and India.

CBME Indonesia organised by Pamerindo Indonesia as a leading B2B exhibition organiser in Indonesia and part of Informa Markets Asia platforms and opportunities for industries, specialist markets and communities to trade, innovate, and grow. As the world's leading exhibitions organiser, we deliver over 550 international market-leading event, brands and experiences annually through face-to-face exhibitions, specialist digital content and actionable data solutions.

Dedicated as a Business-to-Business platform, CBME Indonesia brings together buyers and suppliers to meet and grow their business. During the show, CBME Indonesia successfully made programs that facilitated visitors to enlarge their business, such as business matching program and insightful seminar series.

Business matching program is a complimentary service for visitors to pre-arrange meetings with exhibitors in advance. CBME Indonesia provides an exclusive business matchmaking program designed to expedite the meeting process between importers, distributors, and whom already have narrowed down their potential business partners in mind. This program helps visitors to find companies that matched their business needs and maximize their visit.

CBME Indonesia is the right platform to find new business leads and contacts. It is a one-stop comprehensive trade fair that covers all the sectors of the industry providing comprehensive coverage with wide selection of suppliers and brands both from local and international.

Wide array of products and brands covering these categories; Maternity and Baby Care Products, Baby Carriages, Car Seats and Furniture, Food and Health Care Products, Toys, Educational Products and Souvenirs, Children, Baby and Teenager Clothing, Footwear and Accessories, Maternity Clothing, Underwear and Accessories. Grow business at The 2nd edition CBME Indonesia with major business milestones.

