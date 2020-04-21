Really Simple Systems Launches New Marketing Module to Beta

International CRM software provider releases the beta version of its new integrated marketing software

PETERSFIELD, England, April 21, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Leading cloud CRM vendor, Really Simple Systems, has today announced the release of a new version of its marketing module for beta testing.

Established in 2006, the popular cloud CRM software developer and vendor has launched its new integrated marketing software on beta. Testers have been recruited from the company's own customer base to carry out this first stage of user acceptance testing.

The new marketing module will replace the company's current integrated app, bringing additional functionality and features, along with a simpler campaign processing tool.

Really Simple Systems' founder and CEO, John Paterson, explained: "Small and mid-sized business today are looking for greater functionality in their marketing software but also need it to be integrated with their CRM system and to successfully run it without the support of a large team of IT professionals. We've developed our new marketing module to be intuitive and easy to use but with all the features you'd expect from a stand-alone system. Reaching the point of launching this software for beta testing is a big milestone and we look forward to moving to general release shortly."

The Really Simple Systems new marketing module includes a redesigned email editor to create professional looking emails, a new 'simple campaign' tool to quickly create and send email campaigns, and a new contact segmentation process, allowing the generation of both static and dynamically populated contact lists. The module will be available in two price packages, with the standard system available for up to 5,000 emails per month and the advanced functionality for up to 50,000 emails per month.

Product Development Manager, Simon Ridley, added: "The beta testing phase is extremely important to us and we are thankful to our volunteer testers for their time. Getting their feedback allows us to see how the software meets a wide range of real-world scenarios and helps us fine tune the app."

The new marketing software is scheduled for general release during summer 2020.

About Really Simple Systems

Established in 2006, Really Simple Systems is one of the world's largest providers of cloud-based CRM software. Designed for small and mid-sized businesses operating B2B, its customers range from single user start-ups to 200 user systems, including the Red Cross, the Royal Academy of Arts, the British Museum and NHS. Featuring integrated modules for email marketing and customer service, Really Simple Systems CRM is credited as being super-easy to use with excellent customer support.

Logo - http://mma.prnewswire.com/media/542735/RSS_Logo.jpg