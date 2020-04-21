While the volume of combined imports and exports slumped from almost 2 GW in December to 1.49 GW in January and 1.36 GW in February, the price per kilowatt rose dramatically in the second month of the year.From pv magazine USA. The latest edition of the Monthly Solar Photovoltaic Module Shipments Report issued by the U.S. Department of Energy's Energy Information Administration (EIA) indicated 1.36 GW of solar modules were imported and exported in February, down from 1.49 GW a month earlier and 1.96 GW in December. The 1.36 GW of modules shipped in February, however, represented a 308% increase ...

