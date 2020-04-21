Appian Corporation: Announcing Appian World 2020 Virtual Edition - May 12 - 13, 2020

Free conference delivers the best of low-code automation through live keynotes, on-demand content, interactive sessions, and virtual networking

The event agenda is packed with live and on-demand presentations on artificial intelligence, robotic process automation, low-code development, cloud security, DevOps, IT governance, and more. Sessions on Appian's free COVID-19 application and other solutions will demonstrate why low-code automation is vital in times of change.

Keynote speakers include:

Kristie Grinnell, VP, Global CIO and Chief Supply Chain Officer, General Dynamics Information Technology

Michael Woolley, Principal, Retail Systems, The Vanguard Group

Matt Calkins, CEO, Appian

Michael Beckley, Chief Technology Officer and Founder, Appian

Hear from Appian product experts, industry analysts, and business leaders, and interact with sessions presenters in live Q&As. Presenting organizations include AmeriHealth, Biogen, Conference of State Bank Supervisors (CSBS), ENI, Fannie Mae, Federal Drug Administration, General Dynamics Information Technology, Health Care Service Corporation, Johnson & Johnson, Premera Blue Cross, Syneos Health, The Howard Hughes Corporation, Vanguard, and the United States Air Force.



We are taking advantage of the virtual format to make Appian World safe and highly-interactive:

Start each day with a Virtual Workout from life and wellness coach Brett Eaton (Motivated By Brett). Log in before the keynote kicks off for a 45-minute full body workout to get you energized for a day of learning and networking ahead! No equipment is needed and the workout is tailored to all fitness levels.

Get hands-on with the Appian Low-code Automation Platform in virtual Learning Labs. Experience the power of Appian by building your first robotic process, or creating an AI-driven Intelligent Document Processing solution.

Mingle in the Exhibit Hall and interact with our sponsors in the Solutions Showcase. See how Appian's global ecosystem of partners can accelerate your success.

In just two days you'll learn how to unleash the power of full-stack automation at the speed of low-code - adding new value to your organization, customers, and career.

Learn more at www.appianworld.com , and register at https://ap.pn/3e2VVXe .

About Appian

Appian provides a low-code automation platform that accelerates the creation of high-impact business applications. Many of the world's largest organizations use Appian applications to improve customer experience, achieve operational excellence, and simplify global risk management and compliance. For more information, visit www.appian.com .

