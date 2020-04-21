Medical Laser Systems Market to Show Massive Growth Due to Rising Acceptance of Advanced Laser-based Treatments Till 2022 | Million Insights

FELTON, California, April 21, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Global Medical Laser Systems Market is anticipated to reach USD 12.5 billion by 2022. Medical lasers are mainly used for the treatment and diagnosis of medical circumstances and are subject to photochemical, photoablation and photothermal reaction. The factors that propel the growth of the Medical Laser Systems Market include growing demand for non-invasive and procedures, increasing occurrences of chronic diseases, growing acceptance of advanced laser-based treatments, and rising demand for laser products in diagnosis. On the other hand, there are factors that may hamper the growth of the market including strict safety procedures and high rate of failure. The industry is anticipated to grow at a significant CAGR in the upcoming period as the scope, product types, and its applications are increasing across the globe.

Medical Laser Systems industry may be explored by product type, application, and geography. The market may be explored by product type as Solid Laser System, Diode Laser System, Crystal Laser Systems, and Gas Laser Systems. The "Solid Laser System" segment led the Medical Laser System Market in 2016 and is anticipated to maintain its dominance by 2022 owing to growing application in diagnostic field and technical advances.

The key applications that could be explored in the Medical Laser Systems industry include Ophthalmology, Dermatology, Gynecology, Dentistry, Cardiovascular, Urology, and Others (Rheumatology, Gastroenterology, and Traumatology). The "Cardiovascular Diseases" segment led the Medical Laser Systems industry in 2016 and is anticipated to maintain its dominance by 2022 due to increasing occurrence of heart associated diseases and the fast-technological development of cost effective laser-based methods for medical treatment has attributed to the development of this market.

North America accounted for the major share of the Medical Laser Systems Market Size in 2016 and will continue to lead in the forecast period. The factors that could be attributed to the growth includes the increasing occurrences of chronic diseases such as diabetes and obesity. Asia Pacific is the fastest rising region. Development of this region could be attributed to factors such as unmet requirement for medical treatment in emerging economies such as India and China.

Some of the key players that fuel the growth of the Medical Laser System industry comprise AngioDynamics Corp., Alcon Laboratories, Inc., BiolaseInc, American Medical Systems, Inc., Bausch & Lomb Holdings, Lumenis Ltd., Cardiogenesis Corporation, Inc, IRIDEX Corp., Photomedex, Inc., Novadaq Technologies, Inc., Syneron-Candela, and Spectranetics Corporation. The leading companies are taking up partnerships, mergers and acquisitions, and joint ventures in order to boost the inorganic growth of the industry.

Market Segment:

Medical Laser Systems Product Outlook (Revenue in USD Million, 2012 - 2022)

Diode Lasers



Solid State (Crystal) Lasers



Holmium Yttrium Aluminum Garnet (Ho:Yag) lasers





Erbium Yttrium Aluminum Garnet (Er:Yag) lasers





Neodynium Yttrium Aluminum Garnet (Nd:Yag) lasers





Potassium Titanyl Phosphate (KTP)





Alexandrite lasers





Ruby lasers



Gas Lasers



CO2





Argon





Krypton





Metal Vapor (Cu and Au)





Helium-Neon





Excimer



Dye Lasers

Medical Laser Systems Application Outlook (Revenue in USD Million, 2012 - 2022)

Dermatology



Ophthalmology



Gynecology



Urology



Dentistry



Cardiology



Others

Medical Laser Systems Regional Outlook (Revenue in USD Million, 2012 - 2022)

North America



Europe



Asia Pacific



RoW

