New 19 MW Data Centre Commences Major Expansion in France

Interxion, a leading European provider of carrier- and cloud-neutral colocation data centre services and a Digital Realty (NYSE: DLR) company, today announced that it has begun the construction of a major expansion project in Paris. Named the Interxion Paris Digital Park, the new site has access to up to 85 megawatts ("MW") of customer available power and will accommodate four data centres spanning a total of approximately 40,000 square metres of equipped space.

This major development represents a strategic expansion of PlatformDIGITAL in France, enabling customers to deploy their critical infrastructure with a global data centre provider in one of the leading Cloud and Interconnection Hubs in Europe, where a thriving community of connectivity providers, platforms and enterprises has been developed over the past 20 years.

The first data centre on the site will be Interxion's eighth data centre in Paris ("PAR8"). PAR8 is being constructed in three phases, delivering, in aggregate, 9,600 square metres of equipped space and 19 MW of customer available power when fully built out. The first phase of PAR8, which is expected to provide approximately 3,200 square metres, is scheduled to open in late 2021. The capital expenditure associated with PAR8, excluding land and other shared costs for the site, is expected to be approximately €207 million.

Adjacent to Interxion's existing PAR7 facility, the Interxion Paris Digital Park will benefit from the high levels of network connectivity at the company's seven existing data centres across Paris, all of which are inter-connected.

"We continue to experience solid demand across our pan-European footprint, with the cloud and content platform providers, in particular, continuing to expand their presence in the key European cities," said David Ruberg, Chief Executive Officer of Interxion, a Digital Realty company. "Interxion Paris Digital Park meets the key requirements of local and international customers with access to dense network connectivity, available power and line of sight to substantial expansion capacity and will keep us at the forefront of the Paris market opportunity."

