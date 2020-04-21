Webexpenses Extends Software Donation to UK Not-for-Profits

Expense management provider to provide system at no cost, helps UK organisations weather COVID-19 pandemic

OXFORD, England, April 21, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, global expense management software, Webexpenses, announces extension of their no-cost software offer to UK-based charities and not-for-profits - in a bid to help these organisations reduce their operating costs. Webexpenses is providing their expense software at no charge for six months to the first 50 UK not-for-profits. Organisations can access this by contacting the company directly.

Expense software helps not-for-profit organisations optimise existing resources by lowering operational costs, eliminating manual expense processing and automating spend control. It also automates policy compliance and removes the need for in-person processes and approvals as employees work from home. This streamlines workflow, reduces errors, increases spend visibility to identify any areas of overspend.

"Our software is valuable because it reduces the time and resources needed for expense management," stated Adam Reynolds, Webexpenses CEO. "By donating our software, we can help not-for-profits make the most of their resources - both human and fiscal - during a time when it matters the most, so they can continue with their essential work."

Organisations taking advantage of this offer will receive Webexpenses' same standard of service, 24-hour support, and implementation at no additional charge. After six months, discounted pricing will be provided for those who wish to continue to use the system.

Webexpenses is a leading global provider of cloud-based travel and expense management software to businesses of all sizes. The company expense system automates financial processes and employee workflows. The configurable solution includes OCR receipt scanner, credit card integration, mileage tracking, real-time reporting, and automatic policy compliance. Webexpenses was founded in 2000 and has offices in the United States, Australia, and the United Kingdom. For more information, visit www.webexpenses.com.

