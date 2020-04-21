ThinkTank sees 300% increase in users of their intelligent stakeholder engagement platform, due to high demand for structured remote working

Leaders of critical business transformation programs are offered tools and templates for engaging stakeholders, live or asynchronously, to drive efficient decision-making and directed outcomes.

DENVER, April 21, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- GroupSystems, the leading provider of intelligent stakeholder engagement, has seen a significant increase in businesses looking for remote productivity solutions during the global health pandemic, and continues to offer new customers 90-day complimentary access to ThinkTank Engage for digital workshops and remote facilitation tools due to the impact of COVID-19.

"Businesses are realizing that remote productivity is the new normal and over the past few weeks we have witnessed a significant spike in the number of leaders looking for digital facilitation and group decision tools," says Tim Lidman, GroupSystems Chief Revenue Officer.

ThinkTank enables leaders to guide distributed stakeholders, either in-person or remote, through complex planning and business transformation programs. The platform combines an array of tools for guiding teams through critical initiatives simplifying the process of capturing data or requirements from distributed groups and driving overall alignment around critical decisions and business change.

"Businesses are now looking to take stakeholder engagement way beyond simple web meetings and generic unstructured collaboration. ThinkTank brings structure and activity management to help leaders guide teams to specific results and outcomes. Our customers now see this next-generation productivity capability as essential for business continuity," says Lidman.

Fortune 5,000 enterprises, IT Services and consulting firms have been using ThinkTank for years to deploy business transformation, collective planning, and risk management programs. The technology has a proven impact accelerating time to successful outcomes by 40%, reducing cost of transformation up to 20%, and improving overall implementation quality or adoption of a new process or technology.

The company is maintaining its offer of using ThinkTank at no cost for the first 90-days to businesses impacted by restricted travel and shelter-at-home workers.

For more information or to sign up, please visit our COVID-19 website at: https://www.thinktank.net/covid19

About ThinkTank

ThinkTank provides the most proven, comprehensive and scalable platform for intelligent stakeholder engagement. Compared to the antiquated use of analog facilitation, spreadsheets and disaggregated group productivity point solutions, when projects are enabled by ThinkTank's Intelligent Stakeholder Engagement Platform, businesses benefit from faster project outcomes, reduced implementation costs, improved adoption, and risk mitigation, all leading to improved and sustainable business performance. For more information, visit: www.thinktank.net

