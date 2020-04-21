REVIV3 PROCARE COMPANY: Reviv3 Adds VIP Customer Rewards Program as Part of its New Increased Growth Strategy

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / April 21, 2020 / Revive Procare (OTCQB:RVIV), a debt free publicly traded company projecting significant sales growth in the coming fiscal year officially launched its VIP Customer Rewards Program today.

This press release is a continuation of the plan announced last week regarding the company's new direction:

"Reviv3 is benefiting from a strong customer retention rate which is the result of our continued emphasis on the quality and performance of our product as well as a major focus on customer service. This new customer rewards program is designed to further enhance our sales growth and customer loyalty", according to CEO, Jeff Toghraie.

According to Kitewheel 56% of consumers improve their opinion of a brand which offers personalized rewards and members of loyalty programs generate between 12 and 18% more revenue than non-members.

Benefits of the program include:

Exclusive deals and promotions

Early access to new products

News on the hottest hair care tips and trends

Most importantly customers will earn points from everything from joining our newsletter, purchases, referrals and their continuous support of our company and products.

See the full listing of the benefits here:

https://reviveprocare.com/reviv3-vip-rewards/

About Reviv3 Procare Company

Reviv3 Procare Company (OTCQB:RVIV) is engaged in the manufacturing, marketing, sale, and distribution of premium quality hair and skin care products under various trademarks and brands. We are committed to using the highest quality active ingredients found in nature to create clinically-tested, professional grade products that simply work. Our products are sold in targeted markets in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Asia. Visit us at: www.reviv3.com

Contact: ir@reviv3.com

Tel: (888) 638-8883

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains a number of forward-looking statements within the meaning of the federal securities laws. The use of words such as "anticipates," "expects," "intends," "plans," "confident that" and "believes," among others, generally identify forward-looking statements.

These forward-looking statements are based on currently available information, and management's belief, projections, and current expectations subject to a number of significant risks and uncertainties. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements include, among other things: (i) Reviv3's ability to grow net sales and adjusted EBITDA as anticipated; (ii) our ability to fund our operating expenses (iii) potential difficulties or delays Reviv3 may experience in implementing its cost savings and efficiency initiatives; (iv) Reviv3's ability to compete effectively with other hair and skin care companies (v) the concentration of Reviv3's customers, potentially increasing the negative impact to Reviv3 by changing purchasing or selling patterns (vi) changes in laws or regulations in the United States and/or in other major markets, such as China, in which Reviv3 operates, including, without limitation, with respect to taxes, tariffs, trade policies or product safety, which may increase Reviv3's product costs and other costs of doing business, and reduce Reviv3's earnings. Potential investors are urged to consider these factors carefully in evaluating the forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements speak only as of the date hereof. Except as required by law, Reviv3 does not assume any obligation to update or revise these forward-looking statements for any reason, even if new information becomes available in the future.



