Business Reporter: Changing How We Work, From Home and Away, After The Coronavirus

The current pandemic will change life as we know it - and also the way we work

LONDON, April 21, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- As the Covid-19 pandemic continues to buffet businesses and communities worldwide, working from home has moved from being an option to a near-necessity, as companies close their doors to protect their employees and prevent spread of the virus.

But it's also an opportunity for firms to take a step back and consider how their workplace functions, and how it should change post-pandemic, as flexible work undoubtedly becomes more prevalent. And with offices unlikely to be the same again thanks to C-19 and the inevitable recession it will lead to, downsizing office space will be an option many companies will be considering.

Metrikus enables you to be at the forefront of the workplace revolution, helping you provide healthy, flexible and productive places to work through smart building technology. Using existing systems, sensors and IoT devices, Metrikus can reveal occupancy and environmental data that can help you make more informed decisions about your workplace. Metrikus's unique technology can also measure the effective occupancy of your office, helping you make informed decisions about downsizing.

Environmental monitoring has naturally come to the forefront of the debate. Monitoring temperature and humidity is essential as these variables play a vital role in the survival rate of viruses. Low humidity can also cause mucous membranes to dry out, which compromises our body's natural defence to viruses. Improving indoor air quality can also prevent sick building syndrome and increase productivity and cognitive function.

Metrikus's Wellness Dashboard has been designed to let businesses monitor their indoor environment in a meaningful way, with smart alerts available to alert you when environmental parameters deviate from their optimal zone, and also uncover systemic inefficiencies that can produce significant savings.

To learn more about Metrikus, click here.

About Metrikus

Metrikus is a unique software platform that helps you understand and optimise your building's environment, maintenance, usage and health.

Metrikus connects all of your building's assets and sensors into a single digital platform and provides you with 24/7, real-time information on all aspects of your estate that are relevant to you.

We help our customers gain useful insight into many areas, including critical asset maintenance, space utilisation and the health of a building's physical environment.