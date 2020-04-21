Enzymatica Enables Postal Voting at the Annual General Meeting 2020

STOCKHOLM, April 21, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The Board of Directors at Enzymatica AB (publ) ("Enzymatica") has resolved that shareholders may exercise their voting rights at the Annual General Meeting on May 5th 2020 by voting by post. The intention is to minimize the number of participants attending the general meeting in person and thus reducing the spread of covid-19.

The shareholders may exercise their voting rights at the general meeting by postal voting in accordance with section 3 of the Swedish Act on temporary exceptions to facilitate the holding of general meetings of companies and associations (2020:198). Enzymatica encourages the shareholders to use this opportunity in order to minimize the number of participants attending the general meeting in person and thus reducing the spread of covid-19.

A special form shall be used for postal voting. The form is available on https://www.enzymatica.se/en/corporate-governance/general-meeting/general-meetings/annual-general-meeting-2020/. A shareholder who is exercising its voting rights through postal voting do not need to separately notify Enzymatica of its attendance to the shareholders' meeting. The postal voting form is considered as the notification of attendance to the shareholders' meeting.

The form for notification of attendance and postal voting shall be sent by post to Enzymatica AB, att: AGM, Ideon Science Park, 223 70 Lund, Sweden. A completed and signed form may also be submitted electronically and shall, in that case, be sent by e-mail to louise.forssell@enzymatica.com.

The form for notification of attendance and postal voting must be Enzymatica at hand no later than on Tuesday, 28 April 2020. If the shareholder is a legal entity, a copy of the registration certificate or a corresponding document of authorization is to be attached. The shareholder may not provide the postal vote with specific instructions or conditions. If so, the vote is invalid. Further instructions and conditions can be found in the above-mentioned form for postal voting.

Regarding the Annual General Meeting, please note that:

Due to the current circumstances, no food or entertainment will be provided at the AGM.

For shareholders who are concerned about the spread of infection, it is possible to participate by proxy. Individuals who have visited a risk area, belong to a risk group or who have been in contact with someone who is ill with covid-19 should only participate by proxy. Power of attorney forms to represent shareholders and exercise their voting rights are available for download at www.enzymatica.se.



Enzymatica will record the CEO presentation from the AGM and make it available on the Enzymatica web site for viewing afterwards.

For more information, please contact:

Fredrik Lindberg, CEO Enzymatica AB

Phone: +46 (0)708-86 53 70 | Email: fredrik.lindberg@enzymatica.com

Carl-Johan Wachtmeister, Communication manager Enzymatica AB

Phone: +46 (0)701-88 50 21 | Email: carl-johan.wachtmeister@enzymatica.com

About Enzymatica AB

Enzymatica AB is a Swedish life science company that develops and sells health care products for primarily conditions of the ear-nose-and-throat region. The products are based on a barrier technology that includes marine enzymes. The company's first product is the medical device ColdZyme, a mouth spray against common cold. The product has been launched in about ten markets. The strategy is to continue to grow by developing more health care products and strengthening the company's position in existing markets and expanding into new geographic markets through established partners. The company has its headquarters in Lund and is listed on Nasdaq First North Growth Market. For more information, visit: www.enzymatica.com and www.enzymatica.se/en/section/media/press-releases

Enzymatica's certified adviser is Erik Penser Bank. Phone: +46 (0)8 463 83 00. Email: certifiedadviser@penser.se

Enzymatica AB Ideon Science Park, SE-223 70 Lund, Sweden Telefon +46 46-286 31 00

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

https://news.cision.com/enzymatica-ab/r/enzymatica-enables-postal-voting-at-the-annual-general-meeting-2020,c3093210

The following files are available for download: