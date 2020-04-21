Anzeige
WKN: A0MQ1C ISIN: SG9999003735 Ticker-Symbol: 4XP 
Stuttgart
21.04.20
11:10 Uhr
32,700 Euro
-1,100
-3,25 %
Branche
Elektrotechnologie
Aktienmarkt
FTSE techMARK Focus
FTSE-250
1-Jahres-Chart
XP POWER LTD Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
XP POWER LTD 5-Tage-Chart
PR Newswire
21.04.2020 | 12:27
124 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

XP POWER LTD - Result of Annual General Meeting

PR Newswire

London, April 21

21 April 2020

XP Power Limited

("XP Power" or "the Company")

Result of Annual General Meeting

The Annual General Meeting of XP Power Limited was held at 401 Commonwealth Drive, Haw Par Technocentre, Lobby B, #02-02, Singapore 149598 on 21 April 2020, commencing at 5.00 p.m.Singapore time.

As set out in the Company's trading update released on 3 April 2020, the Board decided to withdraw Resolution 2, to approve the final dividend for 2019 of 36 pence per share. A resolution was tabled at the start of today's Annual General Meeting to withdraw this resolution which was passed unanimously by a show of hands. All other resolutions were unanimously passed by a show of hands.

The total cash outflow from the 2019 final dividend was expected to be £6.9 million. The Group pays a quarterly dividend and understands the importance of dividends to shareholders. We intend to resume payments as soon as possible.

For information, the following table shows the total votes cast by proxy voting on the resolutions that were put to the meeting. The total number of shares in issue was 19,442,296.

Resolution numberResolution descriptionIn FavourAgainstWithheld
Votes%Votes%Votes
1To receive and adopt the reports and audited accounts14,339,20599.99%1,7840.01%14,327
3To re-elect Gavin Griggs14,353,91099.99%1,4070.01%0
4To re-elect Duncan Penny14,355,317100.00%00.00%0
5To re-elect Polly Williams14,164,91198.67%190,4061.33%0
6To re-elect James Peters13,981,93597.40%373,3812.60%0
7To re-elect Terry Twigger14,179,23898.77%176,0791.23%0
8To re-elect Andy Sng14,353,91099.99%1,4070.01%0
9To re-elect Pauline Lafferty14,355,317100.00%00.00%0
10To reappoint auditors14,324,23799.78%31,0790.22%0
11Remuneration of auditors 14,340,34999.90%14,9680.10%0
12To receive and adopt the Remuneration Policy11,125,32679.15%2,930,13820.85%299,852
13To receive and adopt the Remuneration Report11,660,11982.96%2,395,34517.04%299,852
14To approve the Restricted Share Plan 202011,075,54178.80%2,979,92321.20%299,852
15Authority to allot shares14,074,97798.05%280,3401.95%0
16To amend the limit for total fees payable to non-executive directors14,339,20599.89%16,1110.11%0
17To authorize the issue of shares14,355,317100.00%00.00%0
18To authorize the disapplication of pre-emption rights14,339,20599.89%16,1110.11%0
19Authority for the Company to purchase its own shares14,336,86399.89%16,1110.11%0

Note: Percentage of votes cast excludes withheld votes

The Board notes that 20.8% of votes cast were against the Remuneration Policy and 21.2% of votes cast were against the adoption of the Restricted Share Plan.

The Remuneration Committee engaged in early and extensive consultations with a wide group of the Company's shareholders. It consulted with shareholders covering 61% of the Company's register. The proposed package of measures is aimed at ensuring that the Executive Directors' remuneration arrangements effectively serve the best interests of the Company and its shareholders. The Board will continue to engage with shareholders and the Company will publish an update on that engagement within six months of the Annual General Meeting. The Remuneration Committee will continue to take account of shareholder views in taking decisions on executive remuneration within the Policy.

Enquiries:

XP Power

Duncan Penny, Chief Executive Officer +44 (0)118 984 5515

Gavin Griggs, Chief Financial Officer

