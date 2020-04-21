Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Dienstag, 21.04.2020 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 627 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A12DFH ISIN: CH0244767585 Ticker-Symbol: 0UB 
Lang & Schwarz
21.04.20
12:53 Uhr
8,661 Euro
-0,239
-2,69 %
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
SMI
STOXX Europe 50
1-Jahres-Chart
UBS GROUP AG Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
UBS GROUP AG 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
8,6388,68412:53
10,45510,50008:00
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
UBS
UBS GROUP AG Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
UBS GROUP AG8,661-2,69 %
Weiter Aufwärts?
Kurzfristig positionieren
Ask: 0,92
Hebel: 18,50
mit starkem Hebel
Ask: 3,48
Hebel: 4,85
mit moderatem Hebel