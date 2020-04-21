ADC Therapeutics SA: ADC Therapeutics Appoints Jennifer Creel as Chief Financial Officer

Former Celgene executive brings deep oncology-focused financial expertise as Company prepares for first commercial launch in mid-2021

LAUSANNE, Switzerland, April 21, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ADC Therapeutics SA, a clinical-stage oncology-focused biotechnology company pioneering the development and commercialization of highly potent antibody drug conjugates (ADCs) for patients suffering from hematological malignancies and solid tumors, today announced the appointment of Jennifer Creel as Chief Financial Officer. Ms. Creel joins ADC Therapeutics from Celgene Corporation.



"I'm delighted to welcome Jenn to our senior leadership team," said Chris Martin, Chief Executive Officer of ADC Therapeutics. "Jenn has a track record of successfully establishing financial infrastructure, building commercial organizations and providing strategic financial direction for global biopharmaceutical companies and oncology franchises. Her expertise will be invaluable as we prepare to submit a Biologics License Application (BLA) to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration for Lonca for the treatment of relapsed or refractory diffuse large B-cell lymphoma in the third quarter of 2020 and continue to build out our commercial organization in anticipation of a U.S. launch in mid-2021."

Ms. Creel most recently served as Franchise Chief Financial Officer and Corporate Vice President, Global Finance & Business Planning at Celgene until its acquisition by Bristol Myers Squibb. During her 11 years at Celgene, Ms. Creel held multiple finance positions of increasing responsibility, including Vice President of Finance, Hematology & Oncology, and Executive Director, Global Business Planning & Analysis. Earlier in her career, Ms. Creel held finance roles at Watson Pharmaceuticals, Inc. and Pfizer, Inc. She holds an MBA from the University of Virginia and a BA in economics and French from The College of William and Mary.

"This is an exciting time to join ADC Therapeutics. As the Company prepares its first BLA submission and continues to lead the development and commercialization of a robust pipeline of ADCs, I look forward to contributing to the Company's success as we work to fill the significant unmet need for novel therapies to treat patients suffering with hematological cancers and solid tumors," said Ms. Creel.

About ADC Therapeutics

ADC Therapeutics is a biotechnology company focused on the development and commercialization of a deep pipeline of antibody drug conjugates.

