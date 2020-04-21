Johnson Controls Chairman and CEO, George Oliver, reaffirmed that the Company is delivering 'essential products, services and personnel' during the COVID-19 pandemic. "At times like these, it is critically important to reach out and let people know that we are here and that we continue to help hospitals, pharmacies and other essential businesses as needed to continue their operations," said Oliver.

Johnson Controls team in Turkey commissioning chillers at a hospital for COVID-19 patients

The Company first responded to the developing crisis in Wuhan, China where its local personnel immediately worked to fulfill the urgent need for new hospitals.

As the crisis evolved, the Company implemented local and regional contingency plans across the globe assuring employee safety and customer support. Johnson Controls service teams continue to support critical infrastructure while the Company's offices, branches and manufacturing facilities remain open and operational with increased sanitation practices and restricted visitor policies, except where prohibited by law. The Company is also recognized by the U.S. Department of Homeland Security as a critical manufacturer.

"As a global company, we have been addressing this crisis from the very start and we are proud of our frontline leadership responding in every corner of the world to support our customers," said Oliver. "These are tough times, but the notes from first responders, nurses and all those serving on the frontline are extremely motivating. In periods of crisis there are always stories of incredible resilience."

Among the critical building infrastructure offerings Johnson Controls provides are:

HVAC Our products are essential to hospitals and operating rooms and are necessary to continue to run almost all of the Critical Infrastructure Sectors. Properly ventilated buildings are critical to improve air quality and prevent the spread of disease.

Industrial Refrigeration Our equipment is essential in many critical industries, from food and beverage processing to the petrochemical industries.

Security Our security systems are even more critical now to ensure essential facilities are safe and secure. Security cameras, access control and other security systems are vital to protect people and infrastructure.

Fire Our fire systems and services must be maintained to keep people and property safe, from fire detection products through sprinkler systems and portable fire extinguishing equipment.

About Johnson Controls:

At Johnson Controls, we transform the environments where people live, work, learn and play. From optimizing building performance to improving safety and enhancing comfort, we drive the outcomes that matter most. We deliver our promise in industries such as healthcare, education, data centers and manufacturing. With a global team of 105,000 experts in more than 150 countries and over 130 years of innovation, we are the power behind our customers' mission. Our leading portfolio of building technology and solutions includes some of the most trusted names in the industry, such as Tyco, York, Metasys, Ruskin, Titus, Frick, Penn, Sabroe, Simplex, Ansul and Grinnell. For more information, visit www.johnsoncontrols.com or follow us @johnsoncontrols on Twitter.

