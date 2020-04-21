Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Dienstag, 21.04.2020 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 627 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A2AQCA ISIN: IE00BY7QL619 Ticker-Symbol: TYIA 
Tradegate
20.04.20
15:34 Uhr
25,890 Euro
-1,285
-4,73 %
Branche
Industrie/Mischkonzerne
Aktienmarkt
S&P 500
1-Jahres-Chart
JOHNSON CONTROLS INTERNATIONAL PLC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
JOHNSON CONTROLS INTERNATIONAL PLC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
25,81026,25513:31
25,81026,25513:00
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
JOHNSON CONTROLS
JOHNSON CONTROLS INTERNATIONAL PLC Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
JOHNSON CONTROLS INTERNATIONAL PLC25,890-4,73 %