EquityStory.RS, LLC-News: PAO Severstal / Key word(s): Quarter Results Notice of Q1 2020 financial results 2020-04-21 / 13:51 MSK The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. Notice of Q1 2020 financial results PAO Severstal (MICEX-RTS: CHMF; LSE: SVST), one of the world's leading vertically integrated steel and steel-related mining companies, will report its Q1 2020 financial results on 24 April 2020 at 7.00 am (London), 9.00 am (Moscow). A conference call on Q1 2020 results for investors and analysts hosted by Alexey Kulichenko, Chief Financial Officer, will be held on 24 April 2020 at 08.30 (London)/ 10.30 (Moscow). Conference ID: 572901 International Dial: +44 (0)330 336 9401 Russian Dial: +7 495 705 9270 (Local access) 8 10 800 2796 5011 (Toll free) The call will be recorded and there will be a replay facility available for 7 days as follows: Replay Passcode: 6443866 International Dial: +44 (0) 207 660 0134 (Local access) Russian Dial: 810 800 2702 1012 (Toll free) Financial statements will be available at http://www.severstal.com/eng/ir/results_and_reports [1] For further information, please contact: Investor Relations Evgeny Belov T: +7 (495) 926-77-66 evgenii.belov@severstal.com Public Relations Anastasia Mishanina T: +7 (495) 926-77-66 anastasia.mishanina@severstal.com *** P?? Severstal is one of the world's leading vertically integrated steel and steel related mining companies, with assets in Russia, Latvia and Poland. Severstal is listed on RTS and MICEX and the company's GDRs are traded on the LSE. Severstal reported revenue of $8,157 million and EBITDA of $2,805 million in 2019. Severstal's crude steel production in 2019 reached 11.8 million tonnes. www.severstal.com 2020-04-21 MSK Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EquityStory.RS, LLC - a company of EQS Group AG. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. The EquityStory.RS, LLC Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases. Archive at www.dgap.de 1026469 2020-04-21 MSK 1: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=redirect&url=6343ae38b12f4bbacd73633a3074c71d&application_id=1026469&site_id=vwd&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

April 21, 2020 06:51 ET (10:51 GMT)