Morneau Shepell and LIFT session join forces to improve employee physical well-being

Customers have access to app-based customised fitness journeys and unique, interactive online fitness sessions

LONDON, April 21, 2020 /CNW/ - Morneau Shepell and LIFT session are partnering to bring AI-based fitness programs and live coaches to the LifeWorks Total Well-being solution. Morneau Shepell customers will benefit from highly acclaimed fitness services, which positively impact company culture, competitiveness, productivity and employee retention. Their employees can use LIFT's virtual fitness sessions to manage their physical health and achieve fitness goals with virtual coaching and fitness programs that can be done from the comfort of their home.

Having LIFT session available through Morneau Shepell's LifeWorks platform provides more opportunities for employees at nearly 15,000 customer organisations worldwide to benefit from AI-based virtual fitness programs built for their individual goals, while also having live virtual access to certified coaches for questions and support. Users can also participate in live group or one-on-one online training sessions. Employers will have the option to run LIFT's proprietary and engaging corporate challenges to add a social element to employee wellness.

"We researched the market extensively to find an engaging, convenient, motivating and fun fitness solutions that covered a wide range of customer needs," said Neil King, president, LifeWorks and executive vice president, Morneau Shepell. "LIFT session checks all those boxes. Most importantly, LIFT's virtual fitness can help people maintain good physical health, even when their normal routines are disrupted, as we are currently seeing worldwide in response to the COVID-19 pandemic."

"Morneau Shepell is innovating at a faster pace than any other well-being provider we've seen in the market," said Raffi Tchakmakjian, chief executive officer, LIFT session. "We're proud that thousands of amazing companies worldwide will have access to our fitness platform to motivate their employees to get healthy and gain a competitive edge while doing so."

Employers are increasingly investing in proactive health management programs, following a trend toward more holistic approaches to employee health, wellness and fitness. Integrating LIFT session's fitness platform into the LifeWorks Total Well-being solution helps employees proactively manage their wellness and embrace a healthy lifestyle that fits with their personal circumstances.

Morneau Shepell customers and their employees have access to LIFT session through the LifeWorks by Morneau Shepell mobile and web app, WorkHealthLife portal and My EAP app.

About Morneau Shepell

Morneau Shepell is the leading provider of technology-enabled HR services that deliver an integrated approach to employee well-being through our cloud-based platform. Our focus is providing world-class solutions to our clients to support the mental, physical, social and financial well-being of their people. By improving lives, we improve business. Our approach spans services in employee and family assistance, health and wellness, recognition, pension and benefits administration, retirement consulting, actuarial and investment services. Morneau Shepell employs approximately 6,000 employees who work with some 24,000 client organisations that use our services in 162 countries. For more information, visit morneaushepell.com.

About LIFT session

LIFT session's goal is to make top fitness experiences accessible to anyone, from any location and on-demand. By offering services through wellness providers and businesses, LIFT session offers its online fitness platform to millions of customers globally.

LIFT session's customers are invited to participate in automated AI-based workout sessions, live group and one-on-one online training sessions, either on their own or through highly engaging LIFT corporate challenges. The platform offers a wide range of fitness classes from high intensity interval training to Pilates, yoga, dynamic stretching and mobility. LIFT session helps members to achieve their personal goal whether they are training for a competition, preparing for an event, looking to shed a few pounds, or just looking to build a healthy lifestyle. Follow LIFT session on Instagram and Facebook @liftsession. ?

