Capita plc - Changes to Director/PDMR Remuneration

21 April 2020

Today Capita plc (Capita or the Company) is updating the market on senior management remuneration, ahead of the Company's AGM on 25 June 2020. This includes changes in awards to Directors and PDMRs, and comes in the context of the ongoing Covid-19 crisis.

In an RNS released on 27 March 2020, Capita outlined a number of robust and wide-ranging actions being taken to protect its financial position, including significant temporary reductions in salary/fees for senior management and the Board. The Executive and Non-Executive Directors have taken 25% temporary cuts in salary/fees, effective from 1 April 2020, while temporary salary reductions are also applying to all members of the Executive Committee and higher earning colleagues across the Group. We have, however, continued with our commitment to pay the Real Living Wage to all those directly employed by Capita in the UK.

Capita remains focused on taking appropriate steps that will look to protect the interests of all its key stakeholders and best ensure the strength of Capita's business in the long term.

In addition to the actions described in the previous market update, Capita has made further decisions in relation to senior management remuneration:

We have withdrawn the 2020 annual incentive plan (STIP) for Jon Lewis, CEO, and Patrick Butcher, CFO, the Executive Committee, and other senior managers who participate in the 2020 LTIP.



In light of Capita's recent share price performance, the 2020 LTIP award levels for Jon Lewis and Patrick Butcher are being reduced significantly. Based on the closing share price on the day before grant, the awards to Jon Lewis and Patrick Butcher represented a reduction of 70% in the number of shares that would otherwise be awarded as part of their annual grant. This award will vest in three years' time, subject to the performance conditions set out below. Any shares that vest are subject to both a post-vest holding period of two further years and a shareholding guideline which prevents any net-of-tax shares from being sold until the guideline is reached (300% of salary for the CEO and 200% for the CFO). LTIP awards for senior management have also been reduced significantly.



Performance Conditions

The LTIP awards for Jon Lewis and Patrick Butcher will vest three years from grant based on:

75% Relative Total Shareholder Return (TSR) - 25% of this part of an award will vest for median TSR increasing pro-rata to 100% of this part of an award vesting for upper quartile performance as measured against the constituents of the FTSE 250 (excluding investment trusts) over the three years from grant.In addition to the median to upper quartile target range, no part of this award may vest unless the Remuneration Committee is satisfied that the level of vesting is consistent with the Company's underlying financial performance; and 25% Responsible Business Scorecard measures centred around delivering a better-quality business, based on Client (10%), Employee Engagement (10%) and Supplier (5%) targets and measured over three financial years ending 31 December 2022.

The Remuneration Committee had intended to set EPS growth targets for 25% of the 2020 LTIP awards. It concluded that given the continued uncertainty surrounding the full impact of COVID-19 - the EPS performance metric should be removed for the 2020 LTIP awards, and TSR should be upweighted to 75% of awards and measured over the three years from the date of grant. Inclusion of an element of the award based on EPS will be re-considered for the 2021 awards. No changes have been made to the Responsible Business Scorecard measures from those disclosed in the 2019 Directors' Remuneration Report.

In reviewing if Performance Conditions have been met, the Remuneration Committee will review the vesting outcome taking into account, in its absolute discretion, the underlying performance of the Company and the contribution of the award participant.

The information set out below is provided in accordance with the requirements of Article 19(3) of the EU Market Abuse Regulation No 596/2014.

Notificationand public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them