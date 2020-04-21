Indonesia Energy Corporation Limited: Indonesia Energy Corporation to Present at the Planet MicroCap Showcase Virtual Investor Conference 2020

Presentation to highlight that IEC remains on-track with its drilling plans to significantly increase production this year

JAKARTA, INDONESIA & DANVILLE, CA / ACCESSWIRE / April 21, 2020 / Indonesia Energy Corporation Limited (NYSE American:INDO) (IEC), an oil and gas exploration and production company focused on Indonesia, today announced that it will be presenting at the Planet MicroCap Showcase 2020 on Wednesday, April 22 at 7:00 PM EST.

President of Indonesia Energy Corporation, Frank C. Ingriselli, will be hosting the presentation and answering questions from investors. One of the key topics that Mr. Ingriselli will highlight is that IEC remains on-track with its previously announced plans to significantly increase production this year, notwithstanding current oil prices and Covid-19 concerns. Mr. Ingriselli will also review IEC's existing production and development assets in Indonesia and its contracts with the Indonesian government.

To access the live presentation, please use the following information:

Planet MicroCap Showcase Virtual Investor Conference 2020

Date: Wednesday, April 22, 2020

Time: 7:00 PM Eastern Time (4:00 PM Pacific Time)

Webcast: https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/2059/34395

If you would like to book 1on1 investor meetings with Indonesia Energy Corporation, please make sure you are registered for the virtual event here: https://www.planetmicrocapshowcase.com/signup

1on1 meetings will be scheduled and conducted via private, secure video conference through the conference event platform.

If you can't make the live presentation, all company presentations "webcasts" will be available directly on the conference event platform on this link under the tab "Schedule": https://www.planetmicrocapshowcase.com/presenting-companies

About Indonesia Energy Corporation Limited

Indonesia Energy Corporation Limited (NYSE American: INDO) is a publicly-traded energy company engaged in the acquisition and development of strategic, high growth energy projects in Indonesia. IEC's principal assets are its Kruh Block (63,000 acres) located onshore on the Island of Sumatra in Indonesia and its Citarum Block (1,000,000 acres) located onshore on the Island of Java in Indonesia. IEC is headquartered in Jakarta, Indonesia and has a representative office in Danville, California. For more information on IEC, please visit www.indo-energy.com.

About Planet MicroCap Showcase

Planet MicroCap Showcase brings together promising companies with well-known and influential microcap, investors, fund managers and newsletter writers for three days of company presentations, one-on-one meetings, and networking.

If you would like to attend the Planet MicroCap Showcase, please register here: https://planetmicrocapshowcase.com/signup

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

All statements in this press release and in the presentation referred and linked to herein of Indonesia Energy Corporation Limited ("IEC") and its representatives and partners that are not based on historical fact are "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and the provisions of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended (the "Acts"). In particular, when used in this press release and such presentation, the words "estimates," "believes," "hopes," "expects," "intends," "plans," "anticipates," or "may," and similar conditional expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Acts, and are subject to the safe harbor created by the Acts. Any statements made in this news release other than those of historical fact, about an action, event or development, are forward-looking statements. While management has based any forward-looking statements contained herein on its current expectations, the information on which such expectations were based may change. These forward-looking statements rely on a number of assumptions concerning future events and are subject to a number of significant risks, uncertainties, and other factors, many of which are outside of the IEC's control, that could cause actual results (including, without limitation, the anticipated results of IEC's 2020 exploration and production activities and the impact of global oil prices and the novel coronavirus outbreak) to materially and adversely differ from such statements. Such risks, uncertainties, and other factors include, but are not necessarily limited to, those set forth in the Risk Factors section of the Company's registration statement and related prospectus for the IEC's initial public offering filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Copies are of such documents are available on the SEC's website, www.sec.gov. IEC undertakes no obligation to update these statements for revisions or changes after the date of this release, except as required by law.

Contact:

Company Contact:

Frank C. Ingriselli

President, Indonesia Energy Corporation Limited

Frank.Ingriselli@Indo-Energy.com

Public Relations Contact:

MJ Clyburn

TraDigital IR

Phone: +1 (212) 389-9782 x 101

clyburn@tradigitalir.com

Source: Indonesia Energy Corporation Limited / Planet MicroCap Showcase

