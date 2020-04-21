Aytu BioScience, Inc.: Aytu BioScience Announces Publication of Results from Natesto Spermatogenesis Study in Journal of Urology

Nasally-Administered Natesto Testosterone Replacement Therapy Increases Serum Testosterone, Improves Hypogonadal Symptoms While Simultaneously Preserving Semen Parameters and Gonadotropin Hormones

ENGLEWOOD, CO / ACCESSWIRE / April 21, 2020 / Aytu BioScience, Inc. (NASDAQ:AYTU) (the "Company"), a specialty pharmaceutical company focused on commercializing novel products that address significant patient needs, announced the acceptance and publication of the Natesto® Spermatogenesis Study results into the Journal of Urology earlier this week.

The Phase IV single institution, prospective, clinical trial was conducted between November 2017 and September 2019 at the University of Miami's Department of Urology by lead author and the study's principal investigator Dr. Ranjith Ramasamy, MD, the Director of Reproductive Urology. The study concluded that Natesto was effective in returning hypogonadal men to back to normal testosterone levels, significantly improve erectile function and quality of life, preserve gonadotropin hormones, and most importantly preserve semen parameters through 6 months of treatment.

Studies estimate ~12.4 - 15.6% of men under 39 years old receive prescribed testosterone therapy (TTh). The most commonly prescribed testosterone therapies, injections and topical gels, can impair semen parameters and can cause azoospermia in up to 65% of men. Additionally, off-label use of therapies such as selective estrogen receptor modulators (SERMs) are widely used to preserve spermatogenesis while simultaneously increasing testosterone. Many of these off-label products can have numerous additional adverse reactions, therefore identifying alternatives to increase testosterone in men without impacting fertility is paramount.

The authors note, Natesto differs substantially in its short duration of action and frequency of administration, compared to other long-acting testosterone injections, gels, and pellets. They hypothesized that short-acting Natesto would have less suppressive effects on the hypothalamic-pituitary-gonadal (HPG) axis, and therefore lead to less suppression of spermatogenesis.

"The results from this clinical trial are encouraging - Natesto can be a safe and effective treatment option for men who wish to preserve fertility and sperm production," said the study's principal investigator Dr. Ranjith Ramasamy, Associate Professor and Director of Reproductive Urology at the University of Miami School of Medicine.

The Phase IV clinical trial investigating the impact of nasally-administered Natesto on preservation of fertility parameters evaluated 44 subjects through 3 months, and 33 subjects through 6 months of treatment. Mean testosterone increased from 231 ng/dL to 652 ng/dL after 6 months of Natesto treatment. There was improvement across all domains of erectile function (based in IIEF-15), with particularly significant improvements in sexual desire and overall satisfaction. Additionally, sperm concentration, sperm motility, and total motile sperm count were maintained through 6 months of Natesto treatment.

Mean Values (SD) Baseline 3 Months 6 months P value Testosterone (ng / dL) 231 (61) 616 (267) 652 (305) < 0.001 Semen Parameters Sperm Concentration (Mill. / cc) 29.9 (18.7) 25.9 (19.5) 24.2 (15.7) > 0.05 Sperm Motility (%) 52.1 (12.3) 49.1 (20.4) 51.6 (15.2) > 0.05 Total Motile Sperm Count (Mill.) 45.9 (45.5) 40.8 (60.5) 33.9 (24.3) > 0.05 Symptom Improvement IIEF - Sexual Desire 5.8 (2.2) 7.6 (1.3) 7.3 (1.6) < 0.001 IIEF - Overall Satisfaction 6.0 (2.8) 7.8 (2.0) 7.8 (2.1) 0.001

Josh Disbrow, Chief Executive Officer of Aytu BioScience, commented, "The investigators, led by Dr. Ramasamy, clearly conclude from this study that hypogonadal men treated with Natesto are able to maintain their fertility as evidenced by the study participants' maintenance of key semen parameters. For the first time, a testosterone replacement therapy has been shown to increase serum testosterone while actually maintaining sperm concentration, motility, and total motile sperm count. This distinguishes Natesto from all other testosterone replacement therapies and can create a clinical paradigm shift across the spectrum of male reproductive health. With these data now published, we believe Natesto will be primed for broader use and may present a more appropriate treatment for men with Low T who are still in their family formation years."

Aytu BioScience's Natesto co-promotion partner Acerus will evaluate options with respect to Natesto product labeling claims as it relates specifically to these study results and data.

