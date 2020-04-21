Semiconductor startup Tachyum Inc. announced today the promotion of Elena Zokhidova to Vice President of Finance from Senior Director. She achieved the new position after nearly a year of helping the company successfully meet aggressive business goals.

Zokhidova was recruited by Tachyum to help lead the company's financial operations throughout its growth phase and ensure that it is well positioned to meet pre-IPO compliance. Since joining Tachyum in June 2019, Zokhidova has helped successfully transform the company from an early-stage startup to a pre-revenue company while implementing processes to ensure future scalability. Among those financial achievements are the closing of Tachyum's Series A funding round and the completion of several corporate government transactions.

As Tachyum's human resources lead, Zokhidova has identified recruiters, created processes which targeted and hired highly qualified engineers and technologists for the company as part of the development of the Prodigy Universal Processor Chip and associated data center and AI applications. These employees join growing teams across Tachyum's global operation centers, including its US headquarters and EU R&D center in Slovakia.

Additionally, Zokhidova successfully negotiated contracts, signed in 2019, with IP providers and one of the world's largest EDA companies to complete Tachyum's chip tape-out and design-for-test operations.

"In a short period of time, Elena has come in, fortified our financial position and helped advance Tachyum as a well-regarded leader in the data processing community," said Dr. Radoslav Danilak, Tachyum founder and CEO. "We are lucky to have found a financial expert with not only experience in public accounting but one that fundamentally understands the microprocessor industry inside and out. Her success in helping companies rapidly scale out their business has become our own success as we continue to grow our organization into the coming year and beyond. I am pleased that Tachyum retains her talents and congratulate her on her promotion to an even-more important position here at Tachyum."

Zokhidova came to Tachyum from NVIDIA Corporation, where she oversaw corporate revenue and served as the Financial Business Controller of the company's GeForce business unit. Her financial models were used to forecast new business opportunities, including long-term revenue, margins and cash flows, and made recommendations on potential deal structures. Prior to NVIDIA, Zokhidova was the Financial Business Controller of Advanced Micro Devices' $2 billion semi-custom business, analyzing business opportunities and making recommendations to drive long-term profitability on future initiatives. Prior to her industry positions, she served as a Senior Associate at PricewaterhouseCoopers and an Audit Assistant at KPMG, both companies among the Big Four multinational auditors. Zokhidova is a graduate of Tashkent Financial Institute in Tashkent, Uzbekistan.

