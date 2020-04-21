uBid Holdings, Inc.: uBid Holdings' Restaurant.com Distributed $1.5 Million Value in eGift Cards in Successful First Twenty Days of its Feed It Forward Program to Support Local Communities

Assisting 16,000 Participating Restaurants Nationwide

ATLANTA, GA / ACCESSWIRE / April 21, 2020 / uBid Holdings, Inc. (OTCQB:UBIDD) (the "Company" or "uBid"), a diversified e-commerce holding company, is pleased to announce that its wholly-owned subsidiary Restaurant.com has enjoyed a very successful first twenty days of its Feed It Forward program to help support local communities and their small business restaurants, which is extremely important during these critical and uncertain times.

For more information, please visit: www.restaurant.com/feeditforward

uBid Holdings' Restaurant.com Chief Executive Officer, Ketan Thakker, commented, "Wow! Our Feed It Forward program blew away our expectations in distributing over $1.5 million of value in eGift Cards over just the first twenty days. This demonstrates the true heart and compassion of the American people and particularly, our customers. Our team is so proud of this accomplishment and the fact that we can do our small part to help support our local communities and their small business restaurants."

As communities navigate this unprecedented time, Restaurant.com is grateful to be able to provide some relief to the community that has supported it for the last two decades. Restaurant.com is giving customers the opportunity to "Feed It Forward" and send their friends and family a free $25 Restaurant.com eGift Card to help spread kindness when everyone needs it most. These eGift Cards never expire and can be redeemed for more than 16,000 participating restaurants nationwide, and are a great way to celebrate and aid local communities during this difficult period. As always, it's free for restaurants to partner with Restaurant.com and at a time when they need business more than ever, money spent with the restaurants will continue to stay exactly where it should - with the restaurants.

Feed It Forward will continue through April 30th, 2020, and the company hopes to send out many more eGift Cards along with some full plates and a little happiness! Anyone who wants to spread the joy of Feed It Forward is encouraged to participate before the end of April.

How to Feed It Forward

Those looking for the opportunity to give a little happiness right now and support local businesses can visit www.Restaurant.com/feeditforward and log in with their Restaurant.com account. To give, participants enter recipients' email addresses to spread the deliciousness with a free $25 Restaurant.com eGift Card. Recipients can redeem their Restaurant.com eGift Cards for a $25 deal at the restaurant of their choice at Restaurant.com - the nation's largest deal site. Deals can be used for takeout or delivery and will help support local businesses that need a boost right now. Even better, Restaurant.com eGift Cards never expire. Free to give. Free to receive. Feed it Forward!

About Restaurant.com

Restaurant.com is the trusted and valued source connecting restaurants and diners nationwide, bringing people together to relax, converse and enjoy well-prepared meals at up to 50% off the final bill. To date, Restaurant.com customers have saved more than $1 billion through their program. Restaurant.com has operated since 1999 and is based in Arlington Heights, Illinois.

About uBid Holdings, Inc.

uBid Holdings, Inc. (OTCQB:UBID) is a diversified e-commerce holding company whose strategic plan is to acquire interests in additive emerging digital assets and businesses. We provide advice and guidance to assist our new partners in realizing their potential. It continues to identify and evaluate potential acquisitions that its Management believes it will create shareholder value and a return on investment. For more information, visit: ubidholdings.com, www.ubid.com, www.skyauction.com and www.restaurant.com.

