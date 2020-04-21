Mental Health Technologies, Inc.: Mental Health Technologies Offers Free Online Anxiety and Depression Screening Service to the Public During COVID-19 Crisis

Public Service Announcement

Assessments are anonymous, convenient and secure; free public service adheres to government stay-at-home mandates while providing access to critical mental health support

AURORA, IL / ACCESSWIRE / April 21, 2020 / Mental Health Technologies, Inc. (MHT), today announced its web-based service allowing people to anonymously assess their current mental state, identifying potential anxiety, depression and other high-risk conditions emerging from COVID-19 isolation. (https://mhtech.com/covid-19/)

The outbreak of coronavirus disease 2019, according to the Center for Disease Control (CDC), can be quite stressful, as fear and anxiety about a disease can be overwhelming and cause strong emotions in both adults and children. Coping with stress will make you, the people you care about, and your community stronger.

Supporting the CDC's guidance, MHT has opened its HIPAA-compliant cloud services to the public to provide a secure channel for people to privately assess the state of their mental health during the extraordinary circumstances brought on from the coronavirus epidemic.

"During the COVID-19 pandemic, it is critical that people everywhere have access to credible tests that provide free and anonymous assessments for depression, anxiety and other conditions resulting from extended isolation during the current pandemic," said Ernie Wallerstein, CEO, Mental Health Technologies." Again, it's not only free, but also anonymous; MHT's assessment does not require individuals to submit personal information such as name or social security number."

MHT enables healthcare professionals to leverage data and analytics in the diagnosis of, and care for the millions of people suffering from any number of mental health conditions.

"MHT's primary purpose is to bring objectivity, clarity and accessibility to mental health," added Wallerstein. "As a responsible community partner, it is our responsibility to support the public, providing a conduit to emotional and psychological resources that may be otherwise unavailable."

Upon completion of their surveys, MHT provides links to healthcare providers, mental health specialists and other information resources to help navigate today's unchartered waters.

For additional information about Mental Health Technologies' free Covid-19 mental health assessments, please visit https://mhtech.com/covid-19/.

MHT provides a HIPAA-compliant cloud platform for the testing and screening of patients for mental disorders. These tests can be taken remotely or at the doctor's office. Our goal is to bring objectivity to Mental Health. We empower healthcare professionals to use data and analytics in the diagnosis and care of the millions of people impacted by ADHD, Depression, Anxiety and other mental health disorders.

