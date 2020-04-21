FactMR: Vitamin E Consumption to Grow Healthy; a New Fact.MR Report Forecasts Upsurge in Adoption Amid Coronavirus Outbreak

Alerted by existing vitamin deficiencies among livestock and pets, owners are increasingly shifting toward animal nutrition, and specialty products, thereby, boosting the adoption of vitamin E.

ROCKVILLE, MD / ACCESSWIRE / April 21, 2020 / The global vitamin E market will register an absolute $ opportunity of US$ 673 Mn over the foreseeable period, 2020-2030. Growth engine will primarily be fueled by rising demand for animal feed additive that offer value-added substitutes in tandem with upswing in expenditure on animal feed and nutrition. High usage of tocopherol/ tocopheryl in formulating different skin solutions is offering further impetus to market revenue pool.

"Influenced by evolving lifestyle patterns, consumers worldwide are accelerating their shift toward functional food & beverages. Moreover, recent studies suggest that vitamin E is a highly preferable natural ingredient for skin treatment. As such, vitamin E is making inroads into the cosmetic industry as a key nutrient for various skin care products," opines Fact.MR in its new study.

Request PDF Sample of the 170-page report on the vitamin E market-

https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=AE&rep_id=4606

Vitamin E Market: Key Findings

Given upsurge in application in animal feed and food sector, tocopherol type of vitamin E continues to remain sought-after.

Consumption of synthetic vitamin E will be prominent, especially in developed regions.

North America and Europe capture about 2/3 of overall vitamin E market value; markets in East Asia and South Asia to grow rapid CAGR.

Market players are increasing their production capacities in a bid to enhance their global footprint.

Vitamin E Market - Key Driving Factors

Significant shift toward health-centric food & beverages to bolster market growth.

Increasing worldwide demand for animal feed to boost consumption of vitamin E.

Surging adoption in skin solutions - sunscreens, lotions, anti-aging formulations - to offer lucrative opportunities to manufacturers.

Rise in spending on animal nutrition and feed including, poultry feed, starter feed, and nutritional feed, to sustain value creation.

Explore 94 tables, 123 figures of the study. Request TOC of the report at-

https://www.factmr.com/report/4606/vitamin-e-market

Vitamin E Market - Key Restraints

High costs associated with naturally-sourced vitamin E to hinder revenue growth.

Impact of Covid-19 Outbreak

Vitamin E has long been considered as an essential nutrient in combating infectious diseases, owing to its role in safeguarding body cells from the stresses of oxidation. In addition, vitamin E has also displayed success in combating the condition of bovine coronavirus.

Consequently, vitamin E in foods and supplements are anticipated to gain traction among health-conscious consumers, as they seek to bolster their immune systems. The trend is expected to continue through the forecast period.

Competitive Landscape

The global vitamin E market is highly consolidated, with key players accounting for nearly 2/3 share of the global market. In order to capture the value at stake, players are focusing on production capacity expansions to sustain the supply in new geographies. Players covered in the vitamin E market include ZMC Corporation, BASF SE, Zheijang NHU, Koninklijke DSM N.V., Jilin Beisha Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd., Wuhu Huahai Biology Engineering Co., The Archer Daniels Midland Company, Orochem, Vance Group, and Parchem Fine & Specialty Chemicals.

About the Report

This 170-page research study offers in-depth market projection on the vitamin E market. The report delivers compelling insights on the vitamin E market on the basis of type (tocopherols, and tocotrienols), source (natural, and synthetic), application (dietary supplements, animal feed, food and beverages, cosmetics, and others) and across seven regions (North America, Latin America, Europe, East Asia, South Asia, Oceania, and Middle East & Africa).

Explore Fact.MR's Comprehensive Coverage on Food & Beverages

Specialty Meat Ingredients Market - Learn what strategies are implemented by manufacturers, in brief, to stay ahead of the edge in this specialty meat ingredients market report.

Feed Micronutrients Market - This research work on feed micronutrients market historical (2013), estimated (2019), and projection data through 2027 in terms of value (US$ Mn) and volume (Kilo Tons).

Specialty Feed Additives Market - The report on specialty feed additives market incorporates an analysis of recent industry trends and opportunities for manufacturers. In addition, it provides a detailed background every market player.

About Fact.MR

Expert analysis, actionable insights, and strategic recommendations of the veteran research team at Fact.MR helps clients from across the globe with their unique business intelligence requirements. With a repository of over thousand reports and 1 million+ data points, the team has scrutinized the food and beverages industry across 50+ countries for over a decade. The team provides unmatched end-to-end research and consulting services. Fact.MR's latest market reports and industry analysis help businesses navigate challenges and take critical decisions with confidence and clarity amidst breakneck competition.

Contact:

Fact.MR

11140 Rockville Pike

Suite 400

Rockville, MD 20852

United States

Email: sales@factmr.com

Web: https://www.factmr.com/

PR- https://www.factmr.com/report/4606/vitamin-e-market

SOURCE: FactMR

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/586108/Vitamin-E-Consumption-to-Grow-Healthy-a-New-FactMR-Report-Forecasts-Upsurge-in-Adoption-Amid-Coronavirus-Outbreak