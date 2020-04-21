Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - April 21, 2020) - Santacruz Silver Mining Ltd. (TSXV: SCZ) (the "Company" or "Santacruz") reports that in response to the global Covid-19 pandemic, it has temporarily suspended its mine, mill and exploration activities at the Zimapan mine in Zimapan, Hidalgo, Mexico. The suspension of operations is strictly proactive as no cases of Covid-19 have been documented at the Zimapan mine. Subject to government regulations and other health expert input, activities are expected to re-commence on or about May 1, 2020 or at such other date as mandated by Mexican authorities.

Mr. Carlos Silva, the Company's COO stated: "The Company enacted strict safety and personal protection guidelines in late March at all of its mine operations as a response to the Covid-19 pandemic and has closely monitored activities since then. Although no cases of Covid-19 have been documented with respect to staff working at any of our operations, the Company and the Zimapan mine owner, Grupo Peñoles, S.A.B. de C.V., have determined to temporarily halt all mining, milling and exploration activities at the Zimapan mine so as to better protect the Company's labour force and local communities from this pandemic." Mr. Silva continued: "A minimum number of personnel will remain onsite to maintain security and critical services."

About Santacruz Silver Mining Ltd.

Santacruz is a Mexican focused silver company with one producing project (Rosario) and several exploration properties (the Zacatecas properties), including the Panuco property. The Company also owns 100% of Carrizal Mining S.A. de C.V. Carrizal Mining is a private Mexican mining company, which holds a 20% working interest in the Company's Veta Grande Project and has the right to operate the Zimapan Mine until December 31, 2020 under a mining lease agreement.

The Company is managed by a technical team of professionals with proven track records in developing, operating and discovering silver mines in Mexico. Our corporate objective is to become a mid-tier silver producer.

