Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - April 21, 2020) - Zoompass Holdings Inc. (OTCQB: ZPAS) announced that as of March 1, 2020, Mr. Roberts resigned as interim Chief Executive Officer to join the Board of Directors as Director and Chairman. Mr. Roberts has appointed Mr. Manny Bettencourt as Chief Executive Officer and interim Chief Financial Officer and interim Secretary.

Manny Bettencour t has most recently been the Chairman & CEO of Sensor Technologies Inc. He has also been the Executive Chairman of W2E technology Corp. since January 2018 and Managing Director of First Principles Group Inc. since May 2002. From January 2018 until November 2018, Mr. Bettencourt was CEO and Founder of Demand Power Group Inc. Previously, he served as CFO of Distinct Infrastructure Group from August 2015 through December 2017.

Mr. Bettencourt is a graduate of the University of Toronto at Mississauga (B.COMM 1995) and holds both a CPA, CA designation.

In addition to Mr. Bettencourt joining Zoompass, the Board of Directors is thrilled to welcome an impressive Senior Leadership Team to help lead the company to further success in a variety of areas.

"I'm excited to welcome Manny Bettencourt as the new CEO of Zoompass Holdings Inc. Through his experience and leadership, Manny is exceptionally qualified to oversee Zoompass' growing success," says Steve Roberts, Chairman & Director at Zoompass.

About Zoompass: Zoompass is a global innovator in the SaaS world, focused on next generation web-based technologies and software solutions for both private and public sectors. We service both market-leading and small businesses around the world, supporting them with technical, financial and operational solutions, as well as global marketing expertise.

