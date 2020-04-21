Anzeige
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
21.04.2020 | 15:05
Sveriges Riksbank: USD TENDER OPERATION ANNOUNCEMENT

USD TENDER OPERATION ANNOUNCEMENT APR-23-2020

Transaction type: Reverse Transaction
Operation type:Liquidity providing
Tender date:APR-23-2020
Time for submission of bids14.00-14.30 (CEST)
Start date:APR-27-2020
Maturity date:JUL-20-2020
Duration:84 days
Offered volume:10.0 bln
Min bid amount: 100 mln
Maximum bid amount: 4.0 bln
Max number of bids:10
Lowest interest supplement:0.25 percentage points
Min bid rate:t.b.a.
Allocation time:15.00 (CEST) on Tender date

Approved counterparties are invited to submit bids to the Riksbank, tel +46 8 6966970 by 14.30

