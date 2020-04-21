Emergent Health Corp. (OTC PINK:EMGE) Announces New Product Initiatives Related To Cancer Support, Stress Relief and Corona Virus Protection

KING OF PRUSSIA, PA / ACCESSWIRE / April 21, 2020 / The following are new initiatives being instituted by Emergent Health Corp. (OTC Pink:EMGE) (the "Company"):

1.The Company, through its direct and indirect subsidiaries, Emergent Medical Foods, Inc. and Emergent OTC Products, Inc. is in the process of designing NutraCan™ Nutritional Support and activating CancX® Nutritional Support to respective distribution channels.

Preliminary field testing of the products mentioned has appeared to indicate Cancer patients seem to obtain optimal nutrition. Among other goals, the products are designed to:

A. Help patients better tolerate treatment

B. Maintain strength and energy

C. Maximize quality of life

CancX® Nutrition Support is now also being marketed on Walmart.com which is second to Amazon in internet sales.

The Company is proud of these Cancer Support advances and expects even better health and financial results to develop over time.

2.The Company expects to introduce a new product to relieve stress. This product is patent pending. It is named Anxium™ Stress Relief. The scope and prevalence of distress and anxiety in modern society and the undesirable side effects of current treatments, the need for a natural non additive way to control and or eliminate the various forms of distress and anxiety is required and is imperative. Such an approach has been developed by the Company. It is expected to be released in the third quarter of 2020. The Company believes the potential for Anxium™ Stress Relief can help millions of citizens especially in these trying times. The Company expects profound financial results to follow.

3.The Company has begun negotiations to market what it believes can be the Rolls Royce of face masks. This patent pending advance involves the insertion of appropriate level UV light to kill any virus that for any reason penetrates the mask. This product is undergoing diligent laboratory testing and the developer is expected to submit it to the FDA for Medical Device approval. Such a negotiation upon its conclusion would be a major breakthrough for the Company advances in improving health care.

4.The Company continues to improve its network marketing capability of products that include adult stem cell nutrition as well as other health enhancing nutritional supplements.

5.The Company realizes it could need further capital to facilitate all of its objectives. For this reason, the Company expects to seek further capital before the end of 2020.

All of the above are forward looking statements.

Financials for the Company are being updated as of December 31, 2019. These financials are intended to be the foundation for updating at OTC Markets. The Company continues with no debt and sufficient operating capital.

Nothing in this press release has been reviewed by the Food & Drug Administration. The products mentioned are not intended to diagnose, treat, prevent or cure any disease.

This press release contains certain "forward-looking" statements, defined in the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, that involve a number of risks and uncertainties. Statements, which are not historical facts, are forward-looking statements. The company, through its management, makes forward-looking public statements concerning its expected future operations, performance and other developments. Such forward-looking statements are estimates reflecting the company's best judgment based upon current information and involve a number of risks and uncertainties, and there can be no assurance that other factors will not affect the accuracy of such forward-looking statements. It is impossible to identify all such factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those estimated by the company.

This press release is provided for information purposes only and is not intended to constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy securities.

CONTACT:

Emergent Health Corp.

Investor Relations

484-518-9000

SOURCE: Emergent Health Corp.

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/585953/Emergent-Health-Corp-OTC-PINKEMGE-Announces-New-Product-Initiatives-Related-To-Cancer-Support-Stress-Relief-and-Corona-Virus-Protection