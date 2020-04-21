InterestSpring LLC: Jacques Poujade Posts New Article that Offers Helpful Financial Advice During the COVID-19 Pandemic

Poujade, who is the Managing Partner at LendPlus, Discusses Whether Investors Should Buy or Sell During These Uncertain Times

Los Angeles, CA / ACCESSWIRE / April 21, 2020 / Jacques Poujade, the Managing Partner at LendPlus, a mortgage lender located in Aliso Viejo, California, is pleased to announce that he has recently updated his website with a new and in-depth blog that will help investors decide what to do during the current COVID-19 pandemic.

To read the new article, which is titled "Should You Buy Or Sell During Uncertain Times? Advantages and Disadvantages [2020 Strategy]" in its entirety, please visit https://jacquespoujade.com/should-you-buy-or-sell-during-uncertain-times-advantages-disadvantages-2020-strategy/.

As Poujade noted, he realizes that many of his friends, family members and business colleagues are wondering what they should do with their investments during the global pandemic. This knowledge inspired him to write the new article and offer investors sound advice on whether they should buy or sell during a time when the economy has taken a major hit.

The first thing investors should do, Poujade noted, is determine what they want to buy or sell-for instance, a home, car or stock. Next, they should take a close look at their finances and individual situation before making any hasty decisions.

"In general, the markets have been very volatile. For stocks, you may have noticed that your investments have lost value," he wrote in the article, adding that if somebody is suffering economically from the global pandemic, they may need to have some of those assets as liquid cash, despite them losing value.

For people who are hoping to buy or refinance a home, Poujade noted that mortgage rates are very low right now. While this is a plus for investors, the downside is that mortgage services are currently extremely busy with requests from homeowners who are hoping to delay their payments.

"Many mortgage providers are busy fielding many of these requests, so it could be a challenging time to work with a lending institution. That being said, if you're in a good place to buy or refinance, it may be worth the effort," Poujade wrote.

"It could be a worthy risk, for example, if you get a mortgage with a low interest rate."

About Jacques Poujade:

Jacques Poujade has over 30 years of experience in financial services and currently serves as the Managing Partner for LendPlus, an alternative mortgage lender. Learn more about Jacques and see what he's up to by following him on Instagram at: https://www.instagram.com/jacques_poujade

