A well-known market intelligence company, Infiniti Research, has partnered with several global companies across industries to help meet their strategic objectives and implement seamless route-to-market strategies through turnkey solutions. Infiniti Research's market intelligence and market research capabilities have helped companies across the globe combat business contingencies with agile strategies. Request a free brochure to learn more about Infiniti's market intelligence solutions.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200421005053/en/

How CPG companies in the US can combat challenges arising from the COVID-19 crisis. (Graphic: Business Wire)

As the COVID-19 situation unfolds across the globe, it presents new operational and leadership challenges for CPG companies. As a result of the ongoing crisis, there is a seismic shift in the way consumers shop and what they shop for, creating new roadblocks for companies in the sector. The US has seen an exponential increase in the coronavirus cases over the last fortnight. This has left players grappling with new CPG industry challenges relating to how to manage the demand-supply inadequacies, formulate an action plan to turbocharge logistics flexibility, and adjust the existing commercial strategy to suit the changing market demands.

To address the crisis head-on and ensure business continuity, companies must respond to these new CPG industry challenges by quickly rolling out contingency plans while doing their part to minimize the spread of the virus. In their latest article, experts at Infiniti Research reveal some critical strategies for players in the US to effectively combat CPG industry challenges amidst the COVID-19 crisis and react effectively to this unprecedented business shock. This includes:

Building logistics flexibility

Enabling frequent and real-time customer communications

Revamping production plan and inventory management

During times of crisis like this, it is critical for companies in the CPG industry to take calculative and well-executed measures to ensure business continuity in the long run. Request a free proposal to know how industry experts at Infiniti Research can help you plan your next steps during the COVID-19 situation.

About Infiniti Research

Established in 2003, Infiniti Research is a leading market intelligence company providing smart solutions to address your business challenges. Infiniti Research studies markets in more than 100 countries to help analyze competitive activity, see beyond market disruptions, and develop intelligent business strategies. To know more, visit: https://www.infinitiresearch.com/about-us

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200421005053/en/

Contacts:

Press Contact

Infiniti Research

Anirban Choudhury

Marketing Manager

US: +1 844 778 0600

UK: +44 203 893 3400

https://www.infinitiresearch.com/contact-us