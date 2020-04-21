InterestSpring LLC: Custom Contigo Water Bottles are Launched by PromotionalItems.me

Personalized Contigo Water Bottles are Designed for Easy Operation and Use, and They Come in a Rainbow of Colors

Lawrence, KS / ACCESSWIRE / April 21, 2020 / The founders of PromotionalItems.me are pleased to announce that they have just added a new line of custom Contigo water bottles to their already impressive inventory.

To check out the new custom Contigo water bottles and learn more about how they can be personalized with a company name or logo, please visit https://www.promotionalitems.me/custom-drinkware/water-bottles/contigo-water-bottles.html.

As Jason Peters, Director of Marketing for PromotionalItems.me noted, the new Contigo water bottles are the perfect option for either a school fundraiser, or as a promotional corporate gift for a company's clients.

"Contigo Bottles are also extremely popular with college students. They're easy to use, easy to clean, and very durable," Peters said, adding that if the bottle is imprinted with their university's logo, the students will keep them forever.

The custom printed Contigo water bottles are designed with ease of use in mind; there are no caps to open and no lids to remove, thanks to their innovative autospout threaded lid. The attractive and personalized water bottles are both portable and durable, and they come in a wide selection of beautiful colors.

As Peters noted, customers are already responding very enthusiastically to the new custom Contigo water bottles. For instance, the 24-ounce Contigo Chug water bottles are in high demand, due to in part to their one-touch push-button spout, carrying handle and carabiner and locking mechanism-which prevents water and other cold beverages from spilling out.

The slightly smaller, 20-ounce Contigo Chug Chill bottle is also selling very quickly; it is made from sturdy stainless steel with double wall vacuum insulation and also features the autospout threaded lid, spout shield and one-touch push-button opening.

No matter which type of customized Contigo water bottles customers choose, they can rest assured that they will get outstanding products and service from PromotionalItems.me.

"We have chosen to focus on a targeted group of promotional products so that we can ensure incredible customer service, unparalleled knowledge and tightly controlled product quality," Peters said.

About PromotionalItems.me:

PromotionalItems.me is the home for custom promotional items including coasters, napkins, tote bags, coffee mugs, matchbooks, matchboxes, travel mugs, drawstring bags, promotional glasses, shopping bags, stadium cups and much more. Customers may have their logo and promotional message imprinted on their next order of promotional items from the company that knows promos. For more information, please visit https://www.promotionalitems.me/.

