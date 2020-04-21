mHealth Market to Reach $230.41 Bn, Globally, by 2027 at 22.3% CAGR: Allied Market Research

- Increase in prevalence of lifestyle disorders, integration of portable healthcare devices and wireless technologies, and favorable government initiatives drive the growth of the global mHealth market

PORTLAND, Oregon, April 21, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Allied Market Research published a report, titled, "mHealth Market by Type (mHealth Devices and mHealth Services), Stakeholders (Mobile Operators, Device Vendors, Healthcare Providers, and Content Players), and Application (Cardiovascular Diseases, Diabetes, Respiratory diseases, Neurological Disorders, and Others): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2020-2027." According to the report, the global mHealth market generated $46.04 billion in 2019, and is estimated to garner $230.41 billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 22.3% from 2020 to 2027.

Drivers, restrains, and opportunities

Increase in prevalence of lifestyle disorders, integration of portable healthcare devices and wireless technologies, and favorable government initiatives drive the growth of the global mHealth market. However, unavailability of standard reimbursement policies along with lack of technological awareness regarding geriatric population hinder the market growth. On the other hand, potential for growth in untapped geographies create new opportunities in the coming years.

The mHealth services segment to maintain its highest contribution by 2026

Based on type, the mHealth services segment accounted for the highest market share in 2019, contributing to more than three-fifths of the global mHealth market, and is estimated to maintain its highest contribution throughout the forecast period. This is due to technological advancements in the healthcare sector and prevalence of chronic diseases. However, the mHealth devices segment is expected to witness the largest CAGR of 23.8% from 2020 to 2027. This is attributed to increase in awareness regarding early detection and monitoring of chronic diseases including hypertension and diabetes.

The cardiovascular diseases segment to continue its lead status during the forecast period

Based on application, the cardiovascular diseases segment accounted for more than half of the global mHealth market in 2019, and is expected to continue its lead status throughout the forecast period. This is due to surge in prevalence of cardiovascular diseases worldwide and increase in adoption of mHealth services to manage such medical conditions. However, the neurological diseases segment would register the fastest CAGR of 23.9% from 2020 to 2027, owing to increased focus of key players on the launch of novel and advanced mHealth devices to manage neurological conditions.

North America to maintain its dominant position throughout the forecast period

Based on region, North America held nearly two-fifths of the global mHealth market in 2019, and is estimated to maintain its dominant position throughout the forecast period. This is due to rise in awareness about the need to frequent monitoring of symptoms of chronic diseases to gain optimum treatment outcomes. However, Asia-Pacific is expected to contribute to the fastest CAGR of 25.7% from 2020 to 2027, owing to surge in mHealth application with huge population suffering from chronic diseases such as diabetes and hypertension.

Leading Market Players

Bayer Healthcare

Boston Scientific Corporation

Dexcom, Inc.

Johnson & Johnson

Koninklijke Philips N.V.

Masimo Corporation

Medtronic plc

Omron Corporation

Samsung Group

Sanofi

